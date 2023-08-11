Teachers’ Day Changed To 11 Sep Due To S’pore Presidential Election, ‘N’ Level Exams Rescheduled

Presidential Election Polling Day Likely On 1 Sep, Teachers’ Day Rescheduled

As Singaporeans scramble to take note of the Polling Day for the upcoming Presidential Election, students and teachers may notice that it falls on an important date for them — Teachers’ Day.

In light of the upcoming schedule, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced that the occasion will go on but on a different date — 11 Sep instead of 1 Sep 2023.

Since that also happens to coincide with some GCE ‘N’ Level exams, those will fall on later dates too.

Teachers’ Day 2023 to fall on 11 Sep instead

Schools that have yet to prepare for Teachers’ Day this year will be glad to know that they have a bit more time.

Instead of the usual 1 Sep, the holiday will fall on 11 Sep as the Elections Department (ELD) declared Polling Day to be 1 Sep, if more than one candidate qualifies for the election.

Should that be the case, 1 Sep will also be a Public Holiday as eligible Singaporeans head to the polls to cast their votes.

MOE confirmed the change in schedule in a press release today (11 Aug).

Changes in GCE ‘N’ Level exam schedule

With Teachers’ Day falling on 11 Sep, GCE ‘N’ Level exams that were set to happen on that day will be shifted back, as that day becomes a school holiday.

Exams will instead resume on 12 and 20 Sep. The Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) as well as respective schools will inform affected students of the adjustments.

In the meantime, here’s a table showing the updated schedule:

Candidates who aren’t sure about their exam arrangements may check with their respective institutions for further information.

Hopefully, the changes will not inconvenience any parties too much. Students and teachers can thus proceed with their activities without much disruption.

We wish all candidates taking the exams good luck.

