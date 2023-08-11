S’pore Presidential Election Polling Day To Be On 1 Sep, Nomination Day On 22 Aug

Presidential Election Polling Day To Be Held On 1 Sep

Singaporeans will have the chance to vote for their next president on 1 Sep, if more than one candidate qualifies for the presidential elections.

Like past presidential elections, Polling Day will be declared a public holiday if there is more than one eligible presidential candidate.

The list of eligible candidates will be announced on Nomination Day, on 22 Aug.

PM Lee Hsien Loong issues Writ of Election On 11 Aug

On Friday (11 Aug), the Elections Department Singapore (ELD) issued a press release announcing that Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has issued the Writ of Election.

Presidential hopefuls will be informed about their eligibility before Nomination Day, which falls on 22 Aug.

In the event that there’s only one eligible candidate, he or she will be declared President on Nomination Day.

If more than one candidate gets nominated on Nomination Day, the Returning Office will declare 1 Sep — Polling Day — a public holiday.

Each prospective candidate must pay a deposit of S$40,500 by Nomination Day.

The Returning Officer for this year’s Presidential Election is Mr Tan Meng Dui — the CEO of HDB.

PM Lee urge Singaporeans to vote wisely

In a separate post on Facebook, PM Lee acknowledged that several individuals have signalled their intention to run for the presidential election.

He urged Singaporeans to assess the candidates carefully and “vote wisely” for the best candidate if it comes down to a contest.

There are currently four presidential hopefuls:

Tharman Shanmugaratnam

George Goh

Ng Kok Song

Tan Kin Lian

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.