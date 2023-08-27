Tharman Shares His Favourite Quote By Taylor Swift, Who Said Life Is About Dancing In The Rain

Tharman Shares His Favourite Taylor Swift Quote In Interview With Taufik Batisah

With her iconic discography and pop star status, Taylor Swift is more than just a household name.

To many fans who grew up listening to her songs, she has become a source of inspiration as she has survived the many ups and downs of stardom, and now holds the record for most No. 1 albums by a female artist.

Who knew, though, that presidential hopeful Mr Tharman Shanmugaratnam, too, is inspired by the 33-year-old?

In an interview with local artiste Taufik Batisah, he revealed it all by sharing that his favourite quote was by Taylor Swift.

Tharman shares inspiring quote by Taylor Swift

Speaking to Taufik during a rapid-fire questions segment, Mr Tharman was asked to reveal his favourite quote. He said he read one by Taylor Swift recently.

“Life is not about surviving the storm, but dancing in the rain,” he shared, adding that it’s an excellent motivational quote for kids going through difficulties, ups and downs.

Agreeing with this, Taufik added that it was necessary to learn from one’s failures and keep trying to get better.

“Still soldiering through the hardships in life and keeping your eyes on the prize is really, really important,” he said.

Mr Tharman also noted that the quote was indicative of the importance of togetherness.

“It’s about not dancing alone,” he explained. “To really dance in the rain and to survive a storm, you’ve got to do it together.”

Doing it together makes each of us better.

He further shared a quote in Malay that supported his view, “Berat sama dipikul, ringan sama dijinjing,” which underscored the significance of working together through tough and easy times.

Shares favourite genre of music & local artiste

Of course, Mr Tharman did more than share his favourite quote during the sit-down.

The presidential candidate also shared that his favourite genre of music was the 1970s, citing legends such as Dire Straits, Pink Floyd and David Bowie.

In fact, he had performed before, having sung “Getaran Jiwa” by South Indian artiste P. Ramlee and “An Jing” by Jay Chou.

Responding to a question about what Singaporeans should improve on, Mr Tharman urged them to have more respect for each other.

“[Respect] ordinary people, when people are having it tough,” he said. “Just keep putting yourself in someone else’s shoes.”

As for who his favourite local artiste was, it was none other than the interviewer himself — Taufik.

Singling out songs such as “Ibu” and “Awak Kat Mane”, Mr Tharman insisted that he was a personal fan of Taufik’s discography.

“I really liked Ibu because of the meaning and the way you sang it,” he said. “I then discovered Awak Kat Mane… I forced my whole family to listen.”

Also read: Tharman Talks About S’pore Flag Shining On His Bald Head, Addresses Love For Pilot Pens

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @taufikbatisah on Instagram.