German dad goes viral for enjoying durian, S’poreans call him ‘honorary Singaporean’

German dad enjoying durian goes viral on TikTok

Despite being widely available in Singapore, durian remains a polarising fruit even among locals due to its strong smell.

Consequently, most tourists from countries where the fruit is not native tend to be hesitant to try it.

However, a middle-aged man from Germany recently caught locals’ attention on TikTok for casually eating durian.

The video, posted by his daughter @chiaciek on TikTok a week ago, has gained 186,500 views at the time of writing.

German dad tries durian for the first time

55-year-old Chris visits his daughter, a co-founder of the Singapore-based sustainable lifestyle start-up kūpaa, annually. Last week, he tried durian for the first time, which his daughter took a video of and posted on TikTok.

“It took me longer to get used to it. Initially, I found the smell very strong and not so pleasant,” Chris told MS News.

Now, he finds the king of fruits “nice”, and while it is not his favourite fruit, he has a particular liking for the Hong Xia variant.

According to Chris, his wife also enjoys durian.

Locals claim him as an “honorary Singaporean”

Several Singaporean netizens have dubbed Chris an “honorary Singaporean” for eating durian better than some locals.

Furthermore, they said that eating durian with his bare hands and with his shirt off had earned him the title of “uncle”.

They also suggested other ways for him to enjoy durian, such as eating it while squatting or enjoying it chilled.

Aside from durian, Chris has been spotted in his daughter’s TikTok videos savouring other local delicacies such as soft-boiled eggs with soy sauce and sea cucumbers.

