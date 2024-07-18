Robert Irwin visits S’pore, can wrangle snakes & crocodiles but gets owned by durian

Robert Irwin wrangles snakes & crocodiles but gets owned by durian

Australian TV personality Robert Irwin took a trip to Singapore recently.

The 20-year-old, who’s the son of the late Australian zookeeper and conservationist Steve Irwin, was seen giving the famed King of Fruits a go at a Geylang stall.

Robert says durian is good while his expression says otherwise

In a video posted on TikTok and Instagram on 17 July with the caption “Robert vs Durian”, Irwin stands in front of Durian 36, a stall along Geylang Road.

“I’m in Singapore, and I’m going to try the famous durian,” he said, adding that it is “the most polarising food” in the world.

The camera then pans to a vendor, who cuts a durian open revealing the morsels within, before handing it to Irwin.

Expressing how nervous he is, he adds that he’s unsure if it’s a good sign that he has been given plastic gloves for the experience.

“What have I done,” he said.

“Everyone either says it’s great or it’s literally the worst thing they’ve ever eaten,” he added before sniffing the durian’s flesh.

He then shows himself donning the gloves, adding that the smell is “confronting”.

Following several failed attempts to nibble on the flesh, he finally takes his first bite.

“It’s good”, he said, while wincing and coughing.

“It’s actually not bad,” he said with a pained expression, while trying to hold back his coughs. “It’s good. I like it.”

Irwin then shows a thumbs up, laughing, before ending the video by saying “cut”.

Netizens amused with Robert Irwin for discrepancy between his words and expressions

Many netizens were left in stitches over Irwin’s reaction towards the fruit.

One Instagram user said his expression and words did not exactly agree with one other.

Another user teased him by repeating his words in the comments section, while adding emojis to reflect his real thoughts.

One netizen commented that his compliments were most unconvincing.

A TikTok user found it amusing that he appeared nervous while trying durian but not when catching a crocodile.

Another user agreed, pointing out his bravery towards terrifying animals but his hesitation when trying durian.

It seems Irwin, also a conservationist and zookeeper like his father, was in town with his sister and mother, Terri Irwin.

His mother, too, posted a video on her Instagram account showing the family spending time at popular tourist spots in Singapore.

They include Gardens by the Bay, Singapore Zoo, and National Orchid Garden at the Singapore Botanic Gardens.

