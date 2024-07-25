Driver in Thailand suffers stroke but got detained for drink driving, dies after 3 days

Driver in Thailand suffers stroke but got detained for two hours for drink driving

On 13 July, an airport shuttle driver in Thailand suffered a stroke while driving, causing a series of car accidents.

Believing he had been drink driving, the police detained him for almost two hours, which ultimately resulted in his death.

The victim was later identified by Thai news outlet Matichon as 41-year-old Kritsana Thammon (transliterated from Thai).

Victim complains of severe headache

According to a Nation report, Mr Krit called his girlfriend on 13 July complaining of severe headache and vomiting after dropping off a client at a hotel in Bangkok.

His girlfriend, Ms Manao, told him to go to the nearest hospital. However, on his way there, Mr Krit lost control of the car and hit several vehicles.

As the victim was unable to open the car door, the police towed his vehicle to the police station, where they eventually managed to get him out.

Although there was no smell of alcohol on Mr Krit, traces of vomit were reportedly found on him.

Driver suffers stroke

Fifteen minutes after arriving at the police station, Mr Krit suffered a stroke and lost consciousness.

At around 9pm, his relatives asked the police to send the victim to the hospital.

However, the police called rescue workers to take him to a hospital for alcohol testing.

At around 10pm, he was transferred to another hospital, where it was discovered that a blood vessel in his brain had burst.

Mr Krit stayed in the ICU for three days but ultimately died on 16 July.

Victim’s girlfriend seeks justice

On 21 July, Ms Manao came forward to local media, seeking justice for her boyfriend.

According to her, she checked the GPS and found that Mr Krit had been detained at the police station for almost two hours.

“I think that if he had been taken to the hospital sooner, he might not have died,” Ms Manao said.

The complainant stated that they are currently waiting for Mr Krit’s alcohol blood test results.

If the test comes out negative, she may take legal action against the police.

For now, she is demanding an apology from the police, whom she claimed have not taken responsibility or even sent a wreath to express their condolences.

Police willing to speak with victim’s relatives

Meanwhile, the police chief of Yan Nawa Police Station has expressed willingness to discuss the details of the incident with Mr Krit’s relatives, reported Nation.

The police also said they had followed procedures as they were unable to communicate with the victim at the time.

Also read: 18-year-old patient dies after car allegedly blocked ambulance in Taiwan, family demands apology from driver

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Nation