18-year-old patient dies after car allegedly blocked ambulance in Taiwan, family demands apology from driver

18-year-old patient dies after car allegedly blocked ambulance in Taiwan

An 18-year-old in Taiwan recently passed away while on the way back to his hometown. A car allegedly refused to give way to the ambulance despite the latter’s siren.

According to Taiwanese news site ETtoday, the patient was in a critical condition and his family had hoped to bring him home before he passed.

Now, the family is demanding an apology from the driver of the car which allegedly blocked the ambulance.

Enraged by the incident, the family of the deceased released footage of the incident, hoping to identify the driver and demand an apology.

The deceased’s brother said he performed a ritual to ask the deceased if he wanted an apology and purportedly received a positive response:

I just cast a divination to ask my younger brother if he wanted the car owner to come to the funeral home to apologise and he said yes! Please help us find him!

Ambulance apparently couldn’t change lane due to high pressure in patient’s brain

After the news went viral, netizens questioned whether the situation was urgent and if the siren had been sounded, suggesting the car driver might have been unaware of the ambulance.

However, the video showed that the ambulance driver had sounded the siren and flashed warning lights.

Some netizens also asked why the ambulance did not switch to other lanes, which appeared empty.

The deceased’s brother subsequently explained that the ambulance driver avoided any unnecessary movement as the patient was having high pressure in his brain.

After being alerted to the video, the National Highway Police Bureau stated that the car driver would be issued an NTD3,600 (S$148) fine if found guilty of failing to give way to the ambulance. The driver’s license will also be revoked.

However, Taoyuan City’s health department pointed out that transporting terminally ill patients home does not count as an emergency. As such, the siren should not have been activated.

Featured image adapted from TVBS and ETtoday. Left picture is for illustration purposes only.