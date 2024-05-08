Ex-convict in Thailand gets strangled to death by woman whose house he broke into

Man breaks into woman’s home in Thailand, she strangles him to death

A 32-year-old ex-convict in Thailand was recently strangled to death by his neighbour after breaking into her house.

According to Thairath, the deceased, Bunjong, had attempted to sexually assault the woman, 42-year-old Ms Urai.

Amidst the struggle, Ms Urai used a cloth to strangle him until he stopped moving.

Despite what happened, Bunjong’s relatives do not intend to pursue the matter further.

Deceased intended to sexually assault victim

The incident occurred in the town of Bueng Kan around midnight last Friday (3 May) while the victim was sleeping.

Bunjong had broken into Ms Urai’s house with the intent to rape her.

Ms Urai recounted that the man had lunged at her, covering her mouth with a cloth.

While she screamed loudly, her cries went unnoticed.

Bunjong also urged her not to cry and to surrender to him.

A struggle ensued for more than 30 minutes until Ms Urai managed to free herself by biting his finger.

She then used the cloth around his neck to strangle him.

When he became motionless, Ms Urai climbed out of her window and ran to seek help from nearby villagers.

Suspect was ex-convict who had violent behaviour

Thaiger reported that police found Bunjong’s naked and lifeless body with a shirt wrapped around his neck in Ms Urai’s home.

Speaking to Thai reporters, the village head shared that the deceased was previously convicted multiple times for trespassing and firearm-related felonies.

Bunjong also struggled with drug addiction.

Moreover, his mother had to move out of their home to escape his erratic and violent behaviour.

The police are investigating the matter and gathering evidence to determine if Ms Urai acted in self-defence.

