Tamiya Stargek hobby store in Paya Lebar closes after nearly 20 years of operations

Tamiya Stargek store in Paya Lebar closed on 10 April

The Tamiya-Stargek store in Paya Lebar, an iconic location for enthusiasts, shuttered its business on Wednesday (10 April).

The announcement of the closure on social media shocked fans, many of whom have fond memories of the place.

Details surrounding the closure are scarce, except for the appointment of three individuals from a consultancy as receivers and managers of the business.

Tamiya Stargek ceases operations

News of the shutdown first emerged via a closure notice on Tamiya-Stargek’s Instagram and Facebook pages on Friday (12 April).

According to the notice, Mr Victor Goh, Mr Khor Boon Hong and Ms Marie Lee of Baker Tilly Consultancy (Singapore) Pte Ltd were appointed Joint and Several Receivers and Managers of the business — Stargek Pte Ltd — on Wednesday (10 April).

Baker Tilly’s website states that a receivership often happens when “the faculty under which funding has been provided is in default or where a company is being placed in or is under threat of Liquidation”.

While the circumstances surrounding the closure are unclear, Baker Tilly stated in its notice that all business operations at Tamiya-Stargek have ceased until further notice.

MS News has reached out to Tamiya-Stargek and Baker Tilly for comments.

Closure after almost 20 years shocks fans

A Facebook post by Tamiya-Stargek on 6 Aug 2019 indicated that the store turned 15 back then.

This means that it had been in business for almost 20 years before its closure this year.

Having gained many loyal customers through the years, it’s no surprise that the store’s social media posts elicited a lot of sympathy and sadness.

A testament to the store’s nostalgic value, many fans and customers left heartfelt comments on the posts.

Also read: Woodlands Tamiya Store Lets You Build Your Own Cars & Race Them On Tracks

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.