Woodlands Tamiya Store Has Race Tracks & Toy Cars You Can Assemble

Growing up, many Singaporeans had their fair share of fun participating in Tamiya racing tournaments that were often held at heartland malls. While those days may be long gone, it seems the iconic tracks are making a comeback, particularly at this hobby store in Woodlands.

Opened in October last year, the store lets customers build their very own Tamiya cars and have them bolt on a racetrack for $2 an hour.

Source

Here, race car fans can relish their fond childhood memories with their fellow opponents.

Hobby store lets Tamiya enthusiasts have friendly races with their cars

With various racing car models and accessories from the classic Japanese brand, hobby shop MF11 MINI 4WD has all the makings of Tamiya fans’ dreams.

Source

Intricate car parts in various colours are also available for purchase, for otakus who are very particular about the smallest details.

Source

These are just some examples of the sleek cars that customers have put together at the store.

Source

After assembling or beautifying your very own racing car, you can head over to their massive track for a friendly race.

Race tracks with boundless twists & turns

Besides a wide array of products, the store has dedicated a space for a large track with various twists and turns.

Source

Seeing the cars you’ve painstakingly assembled whizzing across the tracks in a mini F1 race would surely be exhilarating.

Source

Some routes include an overturn and sharp drifts, with one portion even resting against a wall at 90 degrees. Bold players would definitely be testing their nerves on these tracks.

According to the store’s Facebook page, playing charges are as follow:

$4 per hour for ages 12 and above

$2 per hour for 12 and below

Tamiya store welcomes you anytime

In case you’d like to drop by, the Tamiya hobby store is a 15-minute walk from Admiralty MRT Station.

MF11 MINI 4WD

Address: 71 Woodlands Industrial Park E9, Wave 9, #08-04 Singapore, 757048

Opening Hours: 24 hours daily

Nearest MRT: Admiralty Station

Since they open 24/7, you can kick-start your thrilling experience there anytime.

Race with your personal Tamiya car

It seems like this store is a calling for all 90’s kids who loved assembling Tamiya cars and racing them with others.

With the variety of products in-store and the all-day opening hours, it surely wouldn’t hurt to drop by for a good time.

Jio your friends and family for a steady race, and see who’s the best contender.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MF11 MINI 4WD on Facebook and Facebook.