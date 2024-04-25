Punggol resident praises Town Council’s efficiency after cracked facade gets patched over in 2 days

Punggol resident commends Town Council for fixing cracked facade in 2 days

On Monday (22 April), a Punggol resident took to Facebook to upload images of a cracked facade outside his flat.

Within two days, the facade was swiftly patched over.

This prompted the resident to commend the Town Council for its efficiency in rectifying the situation.

Cracks revealed on concrete column after contractor spray clean it

The resident, who goes by the name Aron Wu, shared the incident in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group.

According to him, the flat was being prepared for repainting. Hence, the contractor needed to spray clean the building’s facade.

However, upon spraying, the resident saw multiple cracks form on the concrete column.

“Surprised at the condition of 7 year old Punggol flat,” he wrote in his caption.

In the comments, several netizens expressed concern over the structure’s stability.

Another also urged for all buildings to be checked for issues, for the sake of ensuring residents’ safety.

Town Council repairs facade within 2 days

At around 9.30am today (24 March), the resident updated his post with new pictures.

This time, they showed that the facade had been patched over.

He also edited his caption to inform netizens that the facade had been repaired.

“Efficiency at its best,” he wrote, complimenting the Town Council.

MS News has reached out to the Aron Wu and Punggol Town Council for more information.

