Man From M’sia Shocked After House Gate Topples Over & Reveals Hollow Pillar

Man From Malaysia Learns House Gate Pillar Is Hollow After It Topples Over

A man from Malaysia recently met with a rude shock after his house gate toppled over out of the blue.

Adding to his surprise was the discovery that the pillar of the gate was completely hollow.

To make matters worse, it had been stuffed with garbage and cement bags.

He urged developers in Malaysia not to resort to such unscrupulous measures just to earn a profit from their customers.

House gate pillar turns out to be hollow & filled with trash

On 5 Jan, Facebook user Razali Jamari shared about the unfortunate incident along with a photo of the scene.

The picture shows his house gate completely toppled over on the ground.

Moreover, the pillar that the gate was attached to had also broken apart, with cement bags and garbage filling the hollow insides of the structure.

Responding to comments on his post, Mr Razali clarified that he is based in Kluang, Johor.

When he went around to inspect other neighbouring houses, he realised that their house gate pillars were also hollow.

He surmised that they were filled with similar items.

In his caption, he highlighted that the landlord was almost crushed by the falling gate.

He also called out developers in Malaysia who employ such unscrupulous practices in a bid to earn a profit from their customers.

Netizens urge user to report developer

Upon seeing Mr Razali’s post, many netizens urged him to report the developer to the authorities.

One user told him to do so as a warning to other developers to abide by legitimate practices.

They also emphasised the severity of the situation, especially since houses are getting more expensive these days.

On the other hand, some users suggested that the fault may not lie entirely in the hands of the developers.

This person pointed out that it could be the contractors who caused the problem.

Nonetheless, they believe that the developer still holds the utmost responsibility when it comes to paying attention to customers and taking necessary action.

Developer begins repairing affected area

Mr Razali then mentioned that the developer has since inspected the gate pillars in the neighbourhood one by one and found many with similar issues.

He stated that the house in his post was still under warranty, so the developer would bear the relevant costs.

In another comment, he added that the workers from the developer’s company have been working like “cockroaches” to repair the damages.

Featured image adapted from Razali Jamari on Facebook.