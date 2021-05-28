Tightening Of Covid-19 Measures Likely Not Required, Says Lawrence Wong

Over the past few weeks, our nation’s Covid-19 measures have been tightened in light of the rising number of community cases.

On Friday (28 May) – slightly less than 2 weeks into Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) – Minister Lawrence Wong said that further tightening of existing measures will likely not be needed.

Source

That’s because the current suite of measures is working, and the number of community cases has stabilised.

Covid-19 measures have helped to stabilise community cases

Speaking at a virtual interview, Minister Wong – who co-chairs the Multi-Ministry Task Force (MMTF) – said there’s no need for a “further tightening in our overall posture”.

According to him, the measures that came with Phase 2 (Heightened Alert) have helped control the Covid-19 situation in Singapore.

Our community cases have reportedly stabilised too, reports The Straits Times (ST).

As such, he thanked Singaporeans for cooperating with the restrictions and said we have a good chance of keeping the situation under control if we keep up the good work.

However, Minister Wong also urged Singaporeans not to be complacent,

We have to be vigilant and take the necessary precautions.

Mr Wong, however, did not disclose if the tightened measures will be extended beyond 13 Jun.

The MMTF will provide a more comprehensive assessment of the Covid-19 situation on Monday (31 May).

Government extending wage subsidies to affected workers

Minister Wong also announced enhance wage subsidies for workers in affected sectors, such as fitness studios and performing arts organisation.

Should there be a need to extend current measures beyond 13 Jun, the authorities will also consider how to extend aid to those affected.

Glad to see measures working

It’s encouraging to hear that our current set of measures are bearing fruit and keeping our Covid-19 situation under control.

As for whether they will be eased come 13 Jun, we guess only time will tell.

Meanwhile, we hope Singaporeans will take heart in the positive news and will continue to do their part to keep the virus at bay.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from CNA on YouTube.