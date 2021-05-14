Singapore To Implement ‘Phase 2 Heightened Alert’ Measures From 16 May-13 Jun

After a drastic spike in Covid-19 community cases, Singapore is now on high alert.

In order to contain the spread of the virus in the community, the authorities will soon be tightening existing safety measures.

Among the slew of new measures is the reduction of social gathering sizes from a maximum of 5 to 2.

The new suite of measures, named Phase 2 Heightened Alert, will take effect from 16 May-13 Jun.

New Phase 2 measures include capping social gatherings at 2

Apart from the 2-person rule, diners will not be able to dine in at F&B outlets.

Wedding banquets will also have to be cancelled since it’s essentially a dining event.

Additionally, strenuous indoor exercise classes, as well as sports and exercise activities happening indoors, will not be allowed.

Personalised services such as facials and saunas that require masks to be removed will not be allowed.

Here’s a summary of newly tightened Phase 2 measures:

Suspending dine-ins at F&B outlets

Working from home is the default at workplaces

Households can only receive 2 distinct visitors per household per day

No strenuous indoor exercise classes for both individual & group indoor sports

No personalised services that require masks to be removed — e.g. facials, saunas.

No live singing and playing wind or brass instruments

Events without pre-event testing can accommodate only 50 attendees

Events with pre-event testing can accommodate 100 attendees

Capacity limits to be placed at shopping malls

In order to reduce the number of people congregating at any single location, there will also be capacity limits at shopping malls, libraries, and museums.

Attractions that had previously been approved by MTI will have their operating capacity cut from 50% to 25%.

Museums and public libraries will also have their operating capacity reduced to 20%.

Medical and detail services can continue

Medical and dental services, however, will be allowed to continue.

Marriage solemnisation can also continue under the newly tightened cap for events as mentioned above.

Recognising the difficulties in last-minute changes, the government has made an exception for couples set to hold weddings this Sunday (16 May).

Weddings can still go on, but Covid-19 tests would have to be conducted on the guests before the event.

Adhere to tightened measures to curb measures

Having to go through the tightened Covid-19 measures will likely be an unpleasant experience for most of us.

That said, we hope Singaporeans will work together to curb the community transmissions by adhering to the measures before it gets worse.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.