Masagos Zulkifli Urges Everyone To Stay Home This Weekend, Go Out Only If Necessary

Yesterday (13 May), Singapore reported 24 new Covid-19 community cases — the highest daily number in around 10 months.

Considering how the situation is rapidly taking a worrisome turn, Singapore residents are asked to stay home this long weekend.

And even if we do go out, we will need to take a serious view of safe management measures and adhere to them.

Stay home this weekend, only go out if necessary

Masagos Zulkifli, who is Minister for Social and Family Development, urges everyone to reconsider their weekend plans.

In his Facebook post yesterday (13 May), he said many would have taken leave to go house visiting or participate in outdoor activities during this festive period.

He stressed,

I urge everyone to reconsider your plans given the latest development. Do try to stay at home and go out only if really necessary.

Even though house visiting is allowed with limited numbers during Phase 2, Minister Masagos said it is safer to connect through online platforms for now.

For those who see the need to head out, he asked them to follow safe management measures.

Choice to cooperate is up to us, says Masagos

Minister Masagos also brought up Education Minister Lawrence Wong’s knife-edge analogy last week. The latter had warned that Singapore is currently on a “knife’s edge”, and how Singaporeans react in the following weeks is crucial to containing the outbreak.

As community cases spike, the number of unlinked cases is also growing. Cases linked to clusters are expanding.

He highlighted that the experts agree, too, that the choice is up to us to cooperate, or we may risk ending up with another round of ‘Circuit Breaker’ to contain the outbreak.

Stay vigilant, and stay home as much as you can

After over a year, it can be rather frustrating to see how Covid-19 remains a salient threat to our community and the world.

But after months of enjoying our lives in Phase 3, it is time to face reality and reflect on the consequences of our actions in the next coming weeks.

It may be hard to stay indoors again most of the time, but it beats going through yet another ‘Circuit Breaker’. So do stay home as much as you can, and only go out when it’s absolutely necessary.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image by MS News.