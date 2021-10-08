PM Lee To Address Nation About Covid-19 Situation At 12pm On 9 Oct

Since the pandemic struck Singapore, Prime Minister (PM) Lee Hsien Loong has addressed the nation about our Covid-19 situation on numerous occasions.

On Friday (8 Oct), PM Lee announced on Facebook that he will be speaking to Singaporeans once again at on Saturday (9 Oct).

Though he did not go into specifics, PM Lee said he will be speaking about our nation’s transition to a new normal.

PM Lee to address nation, urges S’poreans not to chiong and dine out

Similar to previous addresses, PM Lee’s announcement was rather succinct.

Come 12pm on Saturday (9 Oct), PM Lee will be addressing Singaporeans on our Covid-19 situation.

He will also be touching on Singapore’s transition to a new normal.

PM Lee took the opportunity to urge Singaporeans not to chiong and stock up on necessities or dine out with friends and loved ones.

Singapore residents can watch the address via PM Lee’s Facebook page, as well as on other Mediacorp channels.

Interesting, PM Lee did not share information on whether the magic cup will be making an appearance.

