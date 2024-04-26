Home-based business called out for ‘rude and degrading’ comments

A home-based business in Singapore recently came under fire after an Instagram post of “rude” signs outside its establishment went viral.

On 23 April, Instagram page @sgriders posted an image of a series of handwritten signs tacked on the wall outside of a home-based business.

One of the signs include clear instructions on how to receive orders from the business, as well as a line indicating that riders can wait patiently and sit on the bench “free of charge”.

Signs posted for riders outside home-based business

Another sign tells riders to “learn to wait” if they arrive early as orders take time to prepare. It also points out that riders can “always cancel [their] order”.

The home-based business also suggested alternative jobs such as toilet cleaning, grave digging, landscaping, and elder care. “If you cannot wait… Maybe this job is not 4 u…[sic]”

The caption accompanying the photo called the “rude and degrading” comments “uncalled for and unnecessary”.

SG Riders asks for empathy from vendors

The Instagram page, which says it is “speaking up on behalf of all delivery riders in Singapore”, asked for empathy in the viral post.

The post explained that riders may seem impatient because “our incomes are dependent on getting orders from vendor to customer as soon as possible”.

“We hope that other business[es] can be less antagonistic and be kinder to riders in the future.”

Several netizens commented on the post, with many calling the sign “unnecessary”.

Others expressed their indignation on behalf of the delivery riders.

Some said they wouldn’t want to support the establishment.

However, another commenter said they have spoken to the owner who is “really nice”, and they are not sure why the person had put up the sign.

Another said perhaps the owner has encountered rude riders who couldn’t wait for even a short while.

Home-based business identified by netizens

While the post did not indicate it, some netizens in the comments claimed that the home-based business is Bincho Brews, a specialty coffee and cookie shop based in Punggol.

The shop is well reviewed on Grab, with an average of 4.9 stars from more than 230 reviews.

However, there were some instances when it had rebutted the negative reviews it received.

These include responses such as “maybe try buying fruits next time” to a review saying that the shop’s cookies were too sweet.

Or this one questioning a customer’s review that the latte was “too small for the price”.

MS News has reached out to Bincho Brews for comments.

