Woman screams & honks at S’pore GrabFood rider after allegedly knocking into his bike

While trying to exit from the motorcycle parking lots that her car occupied, a driver allegedly knocked into a GrabFood rider’s bike.

In a video showing the aftermath of the incident, the woman was seen screaming and honking away in the open-air carpark.

She and her male companion were later seen speaking to police officers.

On Friday (15 March), TikTok user @sghomeguy posted a video showing the tense confrontation between the GrabFood rider and the Mercedes driver.

According to the user, the incident happened at about 9.30am in a “busy packed heartland carpark”.

The user also shared via on-screen captions that the driver of the white Mercedes hatchback had parked in a space meant for motorcycles.

Unfortunately, she collided with a GrabFood rider, presumably while she was exiting the space.

The GrabFood rider in question was on the left of the hatchback’s bonnet.

Interestingly, it appears the GrabFood rider was going against the direction of traffic, if the orientation of his motorcycle was anything to go by.

The start of the clip shows a man in a yellow shirt conversing with the GrabFood rider.

While the two were talking, the female driver kept blaring the car horn.

She only stopped after the man in yellow gestured for her to do so.

Driver shouts at food delivery rider in Mandarin

A few seconds later, the female driver exited the vehicle and started screaming at the GrabFood rider.

When the GrabFood driver refused to budge, the driver started sounding the horn again while shouting “go away” in Mandarin.

The video ended with the GrabFood rider and the female driver in a heated argument while the man in yellow tried making a call on his phone.

Later, the driver and her companion were seen speaking to two police officers.

