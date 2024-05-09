Man plunges seven floors after being stuck in elevator for more than an hour

A man reportedly was trapped in an elevator in Oxley Tower for more than an hour before being rescued.

Before the man got stuck, the elevator allegedly plunged seven floors before coming to a halt in between the 9th and 10th floor of the building.

The management of Oxley Tower is currently investigating the incident.

Elevator falls seven floors

According to Shin Min Daily News (SMDN), the incident occurred at Boat Quay’s 32-storey Oxley Tower at around 7pm on Monday (6 May).

A friend of the man, 30-year-old Ms Sun, told reporters that he entered the lift after clocking off from work when the elevator malfunctioned.

Plummeting from the 17th floor of the building, the elevator fell seven floors before stalling between the ninth and 10th level.

“My friend said that he felt like the elevator rope was broken and it fell quickly. The alarm bell was also triggered,” Sun told SMDN.

After being stuck in the elevator for 45 minutes with no mobile signal, the man was eventually able to send a voice message to call for help.

Sun then quickly called 995 for help after hearing her friend’s near-breathless voice.

SCDF safely brought lift down to first floor

Upon queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defense Force (SCDF) confirmed that they received a call for assistance at Oxley Tower at around 7.50pm.

After arriving at the scene, SCDF firefighters pried open the stalled lift doors to allow communication with the trapped man.

They also ensured that the man was not injured before bringing the lift safely down to the first floor with help from a SCDF-activated lift technician.

SCDF said there were no reported injuries.

Tower management investigating incident

The management of Oxley Tower told SMDN that the lift maintenance team received a report of the elevator failure around 7.40pm and arrived at the scene at 8.20pm.

The man was successfully freed around 8.35pm.

The management also confirmed that the last routine elevator maintenance was conducted on 29 April and that the building’s lifts are regularly serviced in accordance with regulations.

They are currently investigating the incident for further verification on why the lift malfunctioned.

Also read: Mother & 4-year-old daughter trapped in Bukit Batok condo lift for over an hour

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Oxley and Kelly on Canva.