Mother & 4-year-old daughter trapped in Bukit Batok condo lift for over an hour

Mother and four-year-old daughter trapped in Bukit Batok condo lift for more than one hour

On Tuesday (26 March) morning, a woman and her four-year-old daughter found themselves stuck in the elevator of their Bukit Batok condominium, The Dew.

As the technicians took a long time to arrive, they were stuck for a full 80 minutes, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The child’s grandfather, Mr Huang (transliterated from Chinese), also shared that she was traumatised after the incident.

Lift malfunctioned when they reached the ground floor

According to Mr Huang, the mother-daughter pair took the elevator from the 11th floor at 7.50am on Tuesday.

When they reached the ground floor, the elevator suddenly malfunctioned, trapping them.

The apartment security was notified seven to eight minutes after the incident first occurred.

Thereafter, the lift contractor called upon technicians to repair the faulty lift.

Trapped in lift for 80 minutes as technicians were late

However, the technicians took over an hour to arrive.

As such, the 36-year-old mother and her young daughter endured the ordeal for 80 minutes, up until 9.10am.

It was only then that they were rescued.

At one point, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) had also been called. SCDF told Shin Min Daily News that it received a call for help at around 8.50am.

However, SCDF officers found that there was no need to provide further assistance upon arrival.

The young girl was thankfully not seriously injured, following checks by SCDF personnel.

Child was terrified after enduring ordeal

However, the incident still seemed to have affected the child, who demonstrated signs of fear and withdrawal.

Mr Huang told Shin Min Daily that his granddaughter did not speak at all after she was rescued. He believes that she was traumatised after being trapped for an extended period of time.

“Usually she would say goodbye to us, but now she doesn’t even respond,” he said.

He added that the technicians’ attitude towards handling the situation was unacceptable. Thus, he feels that his family reserves the right to take legal action.

The Dew’s management stated that it would issue a warning to the lift contractor. Additionally, it will attempt to seek compensation for the family.

Also read: 6 People & A Deceased Stuck In Jurong HDB Lift, SCDF & Technicians Free Them

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.