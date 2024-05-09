Pet groomer allegedly loses poodle later killed in accident, NParks looking into incident

Pet groomer allegedly loses control of poodle prior to its death in accident

A local pet groomer is currently facing accusations of negligence after it allegedly lost a poodle under its care.

The poodle was later knocked down by a taxi, passing away at just three and a half years of age.

Taking to Facebook to share about the incident, the poodle’s owner said the groomer had sent a refund of S$160 and an apology to compensate for the tragedy.

Pet groomer accused of negligence against poodle

The owner shared that he had sent his poodle, named “Emma”, to the groomer for the first time.

The poodle had reportedly escaped the groomer’s clutches and made a run for it, before encountering an accident with a taxi a few kilometres away.

She presumably passed away shortly after, succumbing to her injuries.

The owner added that the groomer blamed the incident on the poodle’s loose harness. In addition, they had allegedly called Emma skittish and claimed that she tried to bite those who were transporting her home.

He then went on to question how the poodle’s loose harness could be his fault.

Addressing the claim of the poodle being skittish, he pointed out that he has had gatherings in his home with over 100 guests, including young children.

There had apparently been no issues then, with the guests finding Emma “adorable.”

“I can’t imagine the ordeal Emma went through with this groomer that made her as such,” the owner concluded. “To think that she was ill treated before her sudden death. It’s unbearable and heart breaking.”

Groomer’s apology “unsigned and impersonal”

The owner proceeded to share that the groomer sent an “unsigned and impersonal” letter of apology as well as a full refund of S$160 for their service as compensation.

“No sense of integrity in the apology,” the owner said.

The letter shows the pet groomer seemingly mistaking the dog’s name, repeatedly referring to Emma as “Emma’s dog”. The owner writes:

So much for professionalism, can’t even distinguish who was sent for grooming and who died.

Adding that the whole family felt devastated, the owner stated that he was suffering from “sleepless nights” and an “unending flow of tears and mental anguish.”

“Emma sleeps with me nightly,” he added. “The bed feels empty, including the big void in my heart!”

Reports filed against groomer

On the morning of 2 May the owner said he contacted the groomer, asking for a formal reply from their lawyers regarding the matter.

In response, the grooming service reportedly replied: “Your lawyers can serve it to me, you have my address.”

The Straits Times (ST) reports that the family decided to file a complaint about the incident with the Animal and Veterinary Service (AVS) and the police.

AVS’ group director for industry standards and regulation Jessica Kwok told ST that AVS is looking in the case.

In addition, the National Parks Board (NParks) would be investigating the incident. For cases with “evidence to suggest that a pet had suffered injuries or death”, it would take action against operators.

MS News has reached out to the OP, the grooming service, and NParks for more information on the matter.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.