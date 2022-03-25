Motorists Entering Singapore Without Valid Autopass & Vehicle Entry Permit Will Be Turned Back

After news emerged that Singapore and Malaysia will resume quarantine- and test-free travels for vaccinated individuals, some folks may have already started making plans. However, those who intend to drive across the Causeway should also check if they have the necessary documents such as the Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) in place.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has issued a statement reminding motorists in Malaysia that they must have a valid VEP in order to enter Singapore.

Source

Motorists who do not have a valid VEP will be turned back. Those who wish to obtain one may apply online from 31 Mar.

Apply for Vehicle Entry Permit on OneMotoring site

According to LTA, drivers of foreign-registered vehicles must have the following documents when entering Singapore:

Valid Autopass card

LTA’s approval email for Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP)

Motorists must also ensure that they have valid road tax and motor insurance for their Autopass cards.

Unlike before, travellers will not be able to apply for the VEP/Autopass or update their road tax and insurance details at Singapore’s land checkpoints. Instead, they must do so online via the OneMotoring website.

However, VEP digital services on the OneMotoring website will be down from 24-30 Mar due to a system upgrade.

Those who have applied for a new Autopass card must collect them at LTA’s Johor Bahru Service Centre before entering Singapore.

Here’s how to get there:

LTA Johor Bahru Service Centre

Address: 34, Jalan Tun Abdul Razak Susur 1, 80000 Johor Bahru, Johor

Motorists with existing VEPs can proceed to cross the land borders from 11.59pm on 31 Mar.

LTA calls for leisure travellers to defer plans for now

In light of an anticipated spike in VEP applications, LTA warned that they might take a longer time to process them during this period.

They thus seek everyone’s understanding. LTA also advised travellers to plan their travels at least 2 weeks in advance to make time for VEP applications.

Due to the impending influx, LTA ultimately hopes leisure travellers will defer their plans, for now, to make way for essential travellers, such as those travelling for work or to reunite with their families.

Hope travels will resume smoothly

A rush to cross the Causeway following the news of land borders reopening is something we would all expect.

But we hope that motorists will ensure that they have the proper documents in place before embarking on their journeys so they do not make any wasted trips.

Most importantly, we hope priority will be given to those with essential and urgent travel needs.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.