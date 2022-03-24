Fully Vaccinated Singaporeans Can Enter Malaysia Via Land Borders Via All Modes Of Transport

From 1 Apr, fully vaccinated travellers from Singapore will be able to enter Malaysia without having to quarantine or take tests.

Source

This will apply to all categories of travellers and all modes of transport via the land crossing.

Quarantine-free travels for Singaporeans visiting Malaysia

On Thursday (24 Mar), Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong and Malaysia PM Ismail Sabri issued a joint press release announcing the easing of border restrictions.

From next Friday (1 Apr), fully vaccinated travellers will be able to travel across the land border between Singapore and Malaysia without having to quarantine or take tests.

This will apply to all categories of travellers and modes of transport. And yes that means, driving to JB for groceries and weekend trips will be possible again.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the move is expected to kickstart short trips between both countries.

The announcement comes just hours after Singapore announced significant easing to its Covid-19 measures.

Earlier in the day, PM Lee shared on Facebook that he had spoken to his Malaysian counterpart and had agreed to further reopen air and land borders.

Source

He said that details were being ironed out at the time and that the announcement will be made in “due course”.

JB massage, here we go

The further easing of border restrictions will certainly come as good news for residents of both countries. They can now travel to and fro without the hassle of isolating or testing.

We hope cases in both countries will remain under control and that we will slowly regain our pre-Covid lives in the coming months.

Know someone who has been itching to visit JB for cheap groceries or massage? Tag them in the comments below so they know about the good news.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Jon Chiang on Flickr.