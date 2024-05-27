11-year-old student in Selangor gets heat exhaustion after being punished to stand under sun

Student suffers from heat exhaustion after teacher forces him to stand under sun in Selangor

An 11-year-old student in Selangor suffered from heat exhaustion after his teacher allegedly forced him to stand under the sun as punishment.

The boy had told his mother, 34-year-old AD Mogahana Selvi, about the incident, expressing that he did not feel well.

Ms Selvi then rushed her son to the hospital, where he collapsed at the emergency department.

After initial investigations, police found that the boy was only made to stand in the sun for 10 minutes.

According to Free Malaysia Today (FMT), the incident occurred at the boy’s school field on 30 April.

Ms Selvi told the news outlet that the boy had complained to his 37-year-old teacher that a fellow classmate had hit him with a water bottle.

Ms Selvi then claimed that the teacher forced the boy to stand under the hot sun from 10am to 12.50pm as a punishment.

“But the kid who threw the water bottle at my son was not punished,” she told FMT.

In FMT’s report, Ampang Jaya police chief Azam Ismail said the boy and three other students were punished, but it’s unclear how the other students were involved.

According to the New Straits Times (NST), Ms Selvi said the boy complained to his teacher about feeling dizzy while under the sun, but was ignored.

Suffered from heat exhaustion

Per NST, Ms Selvi told Harian Metro that her son appeared weak and requested to go to the hospital after she picked him up from school that day.

Upon arriving at Ampang Hospital, the boy fainted in the emergency department.

The doctor treating the young boy informed her that her son was suffering from heat exhaustion.

Outraged, Ms Selvi took to Facebook to express her dissatisfaction with the incident.

“It is not because my son cannot be punished, but it was excessive to the point of endangering his health,” she said.

She also urged the Education Ministry to review the matter, and subsequently filed a police report that same day.

Police refer case to deputy public prosecutor

According to Bernama, initial investigations revealed that the teaacher had forced the boy and three other students to stand under the sun for 10 minutes, not two hours.

A medical officer’s check also confirmed the boy did suffer from heat exhaustion.

On Saturday (25 May), Ampang Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail stated that the investigation into the incident was complete and referred to the Selangor public prosecutor’s office for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2001.

