19-Month-Old Toddler Passes Away From Heatstroke In M’sia, Body Was Reportedly Dehydrated

19-Month-Old Toddler Passes Away From Heatstroke In Kelantan, Malaysia

On Tuesday (25 Apr), a 19-month-old toddler tragically passed away in Kelantan, Malaysia.

The post-mortem revealed that the girl had died of heatstroke.

Her body was dehydrated and her lungs had also shrunk in size.

Toddler kept vomiting, body was dehydrated

According to Astro Awani, the toddler’s father shared that the 19-month-old was his only child.

About a week before her death, the girl started suffering from severe coughing. She then began displaying symptoms of vomiting.

On Monday (24 Apr), the toddler fell into critical condition and her parents rushed her to a private clinic.

As the child’s condition was extremely serious, she was sent to the emergency ward at Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab II. The toddler’s body was reportedly weak and cold.

Her parents had initially wanted to admit her to a ward.

However, the doctor simply prescribed the child some medicine and allowed them to take her home.

Unfortunately, the toddler’s condition worsened that night. The New Straits Times reported that she passed away in her grandmother’s lap at around 7.20am on Tuesday (25 Apr).

A post-mortem found that the toddler had died as a result of heatstroke. Her body was also dehydrated and her lungs had shrunk.

While her parents have reportedly accepted her death as “fate”, her grandmother is questioning why doctors did not ward the child.

Another child passed away from heatstroke in Kelantan

According to The Star, an 11-year-old boy in Kelantan also passed away from heatstroke on Tuesday (25 Apr).

Astro Awani noted that he had been playing outside on the first day of Hari Raya. The weather was apparently extremely hot that day.

His mother shared that the doctor informed them that the boy’s kidneys and heart were “burnt”.

It appeared as though his body was extremely dehydrated as well.

MS News expresses our deepest condolences to the families of both the toddler and 11-year-old boy. May they rest in peace.

Featured image adapted from Astro Awani.