Dogs Die Of Heatstroke After Trainer Allegedly Leaves Them In A Car & Cools Them With Ice Water

For many pet owners, their fur kids are like their own children, whom they pamper and shower with love and affection.

That’s exactly how Ms Tay Jun Yi feels about her 2 French Bulldogs, Chocoby and Hunniby.

Sadly, she can no longer come home to their enthusiastic faces, after an unfortunate heatstroke claimed their lives.

Hoping to cherish their memory and remind pet owners as well as businesses to be wary, Ms Tay decided to share her heartbreaking story.

Trainer allegedly leaves French Bulldogs in car

On 4 Aug 2020, Ms Tay engaged the services of licensed dog trainer Ms Sabrina Sim, for a boarding and training programme.

All was well until 3 weeks later on 25 Aug, when Ms Sim visited Ms Tay’s home with her mother, to inform her that she had dropped Chocoby and Hunniby off at the vet.

Hunniby on a previous vet visit

Ms Tay told MS News that the vet later informed her that both her dogs were already dead upon arrival.

Dogs apparently die of heat stroke

According to Ms Tay, the vet identified their cause of death as heatstroke, after being left in the car for a long period of time.

The car was also apparently in an outdoor car park.

Ms Tay added that the trainer couldn’t disclose how long she had left them there for, only saying that she had forgotten about them in the car.

Trainer tries to salvage situation but fails

Ms Tay told MS News that the trainer had seemingly tried to save her dogs but failed, as she adopted the wrong method.

The vet’s report stated, in verbatim,

The coats of both dogs were wet with water and ice cubes were placed in the containers the dogs were in. The top of the boxes were covered with black trash bags.

The vet additionally noted that despite the measures, the dogs’ body temperatures were around 40.4°C.

Judging from the misstep, Ms Tay inferred that the trainer may not have had basic canine first aid knowledge.

Several veterinary websites concur that ice cubes may backfire when treating dogs with heatstroke.

AVS investigating dogs’ alleged death by heatstroke

Since the incident, links to Ms Sim’s Facebook and Instagram pages appear to be inactive. Her name is, however, still on the Animal and Veterinary Service’s (AVS) list of accredited dog trainers as of 1 Oct.

MS News has reached out to Ms Sim for comments.

Ms Tay has also reported the case to AVS, whom she says are currently investigating the incident.

Hope pet owners will be careful

Hunniby, who was born on 30 Oct 2019, would have turned 1 soon, had he not passed in Aug. As today marks 2 months since their passing, Ms Tay hopes to find closure.

More importantly, she hopes that her experience will serve as a reminder for parents not to leave their fur kids or children in a vehicle for too long.

For dog owners in particular, this is a lesson on what not to do when heatstroke happens. Taking your pet to the vet immediately would be the safest option.

We hope that AVS will help seek justice for Chocoby and Hunniby, and arrive at a fair resolution to the case.

Chocoby playing with a stick in happier days

MS News extends our sincere condolences to Ms Tay for her loss. May Chocoby and Hunniby rest in peace in puppy heaven.

All images courtesy of Ms Tay Jun Yi.