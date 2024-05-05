Dogs swim & play happily in flooded Newton condo carpark on 4 May

Dogs paddle & play in flooded Newton condo carpark

While car owners were probably in distress when a basement carpark at Balmoral Crescent in Newton was flooded yesterday (4 May), two dogs saw it as an opportunity to have fun.

In video footage that surfaced on social media, the canines were seen happily paddling in the waters that submerged the vehicles there.

Not only were they having fun swimming, but they were still enjoying themselves as emergency personnel from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) worked to get the water out of the carpark.

Pair of dogs swim & play ball in flooded basement carpark

The footage first appeared in the Instagram Stories of Bark of Duty, an assistance dog training school in Singapore.

According to Google, the school’s registered address is 6 Balmoral Crescent, which is the same location as the flooded condominium carpark from Saturday (4 May).

A separate clip of the dogs in the water also surfaced on the @sgfollowsall Instagram page and Telegram.

The clip showed two dogs frolicking in the flooded carpark, each with a ball in its mouth.

To get a sense of just how severe the flooding was, one does not need to look further than the surrounding vehicles in the clips.

Most of the cars in the carpark were submerged almost up to their headlights, providing more than enough space for the canines to swim in.

A post by a Facebook user of the flooded carpark at The Twins condominium at Balmoral Crescent on Saturday (4 May) captured two dogs near a submerged vehicle in the background — resembling the pair in the closeup clips — which more or less confirms the location.

MS News has reached out to Bark of Duty for comments.

SCDF removed flood waters using water pump

In a subsequent update, the school mentioned that the SCDF was at the scene to attend to the flooding.

The in-video captions wrote: “Baymax having a bit of fun while SCDF runs the water pump. Who says work can’t be fun?”

It thus appears that one of the dog’s names is Baymax.

Responding to earlier queries from MS News, SCDF said it received a call for assistance at No. 6 Balmoral Crescent about the flooding of the basement carpark at 7.30am on the morning of 4 May.

SCDF firefighters, along with officers from PUB and the building’s managing agent deployed portable pumps to pump the water out from the basement carpark. There were no injuries from the incident.

PUB also clarified that the flood happened as a result of a faulty valve in the basement’s sprinkler storage tank. The incident had nothing to do with the rainfall that day.

