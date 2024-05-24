NDP 2024 balloting to start on 27 May, applicants can apply for up to 6 tickets

NDP 2024 ticket balloting to run from 27 May to 10 June

Tickets for this year’s National Day Parade (NDP) will be available via balloting from next Monday (27 May).

Each applicant can apply for up to six tickets for any of the two preview shows or for the actual parade on 9 Aug.

To prevent scams, Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents must register their interest using their Singpass accounts.

According to the NDP website, ticket applications for NDP 2024 will begin at 12pm next Monday (27 May).

The ticket applications will close at 12pm on 10 June, giving applicants about two weeks to indicate their interest.

Ticket applications are open to all Singapore Citizens and Permanent Residents.

They must, however, use their Singpass account to submit their ticket applications.

According to The Straits Times, this was implemented to prevent scams.

Those below 15 years old are advised to seek assistance from a family member or “trusted person” who has a Singpass account to help apply for tickets on their behalf.

Each applicant can apply for either two, four, or six tickets to any of these shows:

NDP Preview 1 (27 July)

NDP Preview 2 (3 Aug)

NDP 2024 (9 Aug)

However, each applicant is only entitled to one balloting chance.

The NDP Organising Committee also stressed that each ticket only admits one spectator. The rule also applies to infants carried in arms.

Successful applicants will be notified via email

Successful applicants will be notified via email from 21 June to 25 June — the email will be sent from ndp2024@klook.com.

Applicants are advised to be wary of emails from other addresses as they could be scams or phishing attempts.

