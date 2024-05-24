Pregnant SQ321 passenger faces difficult decision to undergo surgery which may harm fetus

Pregnant SQ321 passenger advised faces dilemma about undergoing surgery which may harm fetus

A pregnant woman injured in the Singapore Airlines (SIA) SQ321 incident is caught in a dilemma about undergoing surgery as the procedure might harm her fetus.

The woman needed surgery due to a spinal fracture but was told that the operation could affect her fetus, and could put her pregnancy at risk

The couple are reportedly distraught as they wanted many kids and had tried for many years before conceiving their first baby last year.

Pregnant woman worries about risky surgery for fetus

Speaking to 8world News, Qiu Chuhui (name transliterated from Chinese), shared that her younger brother and sister-in-law were among the passengers affected by the SIA SQ321 incident.

Her 2-month pregnant sister-in-law reportedly sustained a spinal fracture and needed surgery.

However, a Thai doctor said that the procedure might harm her fetus.

In the worst-case scenario, the fetus might even need to be “removed”.

Ms Qiu shared that her sister-in-law wanted to have several children. However, she only gave birth to her first baby last year after attempting to conceive for years.

She subsequently spoke to a spinal surgeon, who suggested that a SOMI brace could help save her sister-in-law’s fetus.

Apart from her sister-in-law, Ms Qiu’s brother, who was initially receiving intensive care and unable to move his neck, showed improvement on Thursday (23 May) afternoon and was discharged from the ICU.

Ms Qiu also praised SIA for its professional and considerate handling of the incident.

Also read: 73-year-old British man identified as passenger who died on SIA flight that encountered turbulence

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 8world News.