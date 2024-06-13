33 suspected of contracting leptospirosis from hot springs in Melaka, leads to 14-day closure

33 suspected of contracting leptospirosis after visiting Melaka hot springs

Thirty three people are suspected of contracting leptospirosis, also known as Weil’s disease, after a school visit to Jasin Hot Springs in Melaka.

Leptospirosis is a bacteria disease that can infect humans if water or soil contaminated by animal urine, most commonly rat urine, gets into their nose, mouth, eyes or a break in their skin.

Twenty seven individuals reportedly showed symptoms at first, with some admitted to the hospital for further treatment.

Later, six new cases were detected.

The hot springs, suspected to be the source of the disease spread, have been closed for 14 days starting from 8 June.

The spread of rat urine disease leads to Melaka hot springs’ closure

According to the New Straits Times (NST), Melaka Health Director Dr Ruzita Mustaffa said the Melaka Tengah District Health Office (PKD) found out that 78 people, including students, teachers, parents, and guardians, attended a water therapy programme at Jasin Hot Springs in Melaka on 7 June.

Initially, 27 people were found to have symptoms such as fever, cough, cold and muscle aches.

One guardian and four students were hospitalised at Melaka Hospital to receive treatment.

Dr Mustaffa said that the patients at the hospital are in stable condition. The others were getting treatment at Ayer Keroh Health Clinic.

Later, six new cases of the spread were discovered among the visitors who had visited the hot springs between 6 and 11 June.

She shared that samples from the patients have been sent for testing to the National Public Health Laboratory in Sungai Buloh.

Since the hot springs were suspected to be the place of the outbreak, the recreational centre has been closed for 14 days, starting from 8 June.

The operators were instructed to carry out cleaning work and to make sure there is no infestation of rats or other animals that can carry and spread diseases.

“The State Health Department will continue to monitor the latest developments of this suspected Leptospirosis cluster and enhance preparedness in implementing preventive and control measures in collaboration with all relevant agencies,” Dr Mustaffa said.

She also advised people to keep themselves hygienic when going to recreational places and seek immediate medical care if they experience symptoms after their visits.

According to The Star, a second sample has been taken from five patients for further testing.

Health, human resources and unity committee chairman, Ngwe Hee Sem, said that based on the first sample, only one patient tested positive for the disease.

Also read: Newton Pre-School Sees Outbreak Of Salmonella & Stomach Flu, Centre Will Be Disinfected Daily

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps and wirestock on Freepik.