Man in M’sia killed by drunk driver while helping accident victim, had been married just 7 months

Food delivery rider dies after being hit by drunk BMW driver while helping accident victim

A food delivery rider in Malaysia died after being struck by a drunk BMW driver while helping a motorcyclist involved in an earlier accident.

According to Kosmo, the incident took place on Sunday (13 April) at around 2.10am on the Johor Bahru-Kota Tinggi Highway.

A Myanmar national had lost control of his motorcycle and skidded off the road, suffering severe injuries.

Despite the danger, 37-year-old Mohd Taufik Ariff Sariff, who was passing by with his wife, stopped to assist.

While waiting for help to arrive, Mr Mohd Taufik took it upon himself to direct traffic and protect the injured motorcyclist.

BMW crashes into man, driver attempts to flee

Suhaidah Yusof, Mr Mohd Taufik’s wife, was waiting in the car when she suddenly heard a loud crash.

A 25-year-old Malaysian man driving a BMW had collided with her husband, the impact so severe that it damaged the car’s bumper and hood.

When Ms Suhaidah rushed to the scene, she saw her husband lying on the road.

Paramedics arrived shortly after and confirmed his death from serious internal injuries.

The BMW driver attempted to flee the scene, but members of the public detained him around 800m from the crash site.

Police arrested the driver shortly after and, following a breathalyser test, confirmed that he was intoxicated.

Couple just had first Raya photoshoot

Heartbroken, Ms Suhaidah shared that she had been married to Mr Mohd Taufik for just seven months.

This year, they had celebrated their first Hari Raya Puasa as husband and wife.

Ms Suhaidah added that they were thrilled to do a Raya photoshoot together as a couple.

She never imagined those photos would become the last memories of her husband.

Police investigations are currently ongoing.

Featured images adapted from Kosmo and Sinar Harian.