3 new bus services introduced to serve Simei, Changi, Pasir Ris, & Punggol during peak periods

SBS Transit announces new short-trip bus services in Simei, Changi, Pasir Ris, & Punggol

SBS Transit has announced three new short-trip bus services that will be plying Simei, Changi, Pasir Ris, and Punggol.

Bus services 20A, 39A, and 39B will begin operating from Monday (27 May).

All three will operate during the morning peak period on weekdays, but only service 39A will operate during the evening peak period as well.

These three services come as an addition to the existing bus services 20 and 39.

Bus service 20A to take the load off existing service 20 in the mornings

According to a press release from SBS Transit on Monday (20 May), it launched these new short-trip services “ to better serve the travel needs of commuters in the Simei, Changi, Pasir Ris and Punggol areas”.

Bus service 20A will start from the bus stop in front of Block 148 along Simei Street 1.

It will serve 20 bus stops, terminating at the bus stop in front of Expo Station Exit B along Changi South Avenue 1 during the morning peak hours on weekdays, excluding Public Holidays.

This comes on top of the existing bus service 20, which begins and terminates at the Tampines interchange and services the Simei and Changi area.

New bus services 39A & 39B to serve different stretches of existing bus 39

Additionally, bus service 39A will begin service from the bus stop opposite Pasir Ris Station Exit B, along Pasir Ris Central.

It will ply 14 bus stops and terminate its journey at the bus stop after Seletar Camp Gate, along Jalan Kayu during the morning and evening peak hours on weekdays, except for Public Holidays.

Finally, bus service 39B will begin its trip at the bus stop in front of Block 220C along Punggol Way.

It will serve 14 bus stops during the morning peak period on weekdays, excluding Public Holidays.

This journey will end at the bus stop in front of Pasir Ris Station Exit B along Pasir Ris Central.

These two new short-trip services come in addition to the existing bus service 39. It begins at Tampines Concourse Interchange and ends at Yishun Interchange via Pasir Ris, Punggol, Jalan Kayu, and Lentor.

Featured image adapted from Land Transport Guru and Land Transport Guru.