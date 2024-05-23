Defence display & immersive experiences: What you can expect at the National Day Parade 2024

What you can expect from the 2024 National Day Parade

On Singapore’s 59th birthday, Singaporeans can look forward to new elements and celebrations at the Padang as well as the Promontory @ Marina Bay for National Day Parade (NDP) 2024.

A day later, festivities will continue into the heartlands on 10 Aug.

This year’s parade will centre around the theme ‘Together, As One United People’, the Chairman of the NDP 2024 Executive Committee, Brigadier-General (BG) Wilson Low, announced on Thursday (23 May).

The theme reflects the values of inclusivity, community, and trust that has enabled the country to thrive and overcome challenges in the 59 years since independence.

Among the slew of activities this year are a special defence display, marching contingents, immersive multimedia and firework effects, and more.

40 years of Total Defence (TD40) Dynamic Defence Display (D3) at the Padang

Aside from being Singapore’s 59th year of independence, 2024 also marks 40 years of Total Defence (TD40) in Singapore.

To commemorate this momentous occasion, NDP 2024 will see the inaugural TD40 Dynamic Defence Display (D3) at the Padang, showcasing the integrated Whole-of-Government and community responses to possible threats in a range of scenarios.

The coordinated “warfighting” demonstration between the Padang and Marina Bay will include threats in the air and the surrounding waters, as well as civil emergencies and disruptions.

This comes on top of crowd favourites such as the Red Lions, State Flag Flypast, Salute to the Nation, Presidential Gun Salute, Mass Performances and Sing-alongs.

National Day Parade 2024 activities to extend to the Promontory @ Marina Bay

The main-day events will be taking place at the Padang, with festivities extending to the Promontory @ Marina Bay for the NTUC co-organised Bay Celebration.

Attendees of the Bay Celebration will get to enjoy performances, fireworks, and the TD40 D3 maritime and aerial segments live, while simultaneously catching the live telecast of the parade at the Padang.

More information about the Bay Celebration will come at a later date.

New, immersive elements to add to the atmosphere at the Padang

On the other hand, audiences at the Padang get to enjoy a few new elements this year.

Firstly, there will be the Onward March, where the marching contingents will march onto the spectator stand, bringing the parade closer to the audience.

Secondly, an immersive 360-degree experience will grace the Padang with enhanced multimedia and firework effects.

Those who are unable to catch the NDP 2024 live can do so via live television and online platforms.

Heartland celebrations to take place on 10 Aug

Subsequently, the celebrations will branch out into five different heartland locations across the country on 10 Aug.

The People’s Association (PA) are the co-organisers of these events, which will consist of:

Live performances

Static display of Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), and Singapore Police Force (SPF) vehicles

Firework displays

Carnival and family activities

Further details on the Heartland Celebrations will also launch closer to the date.

Also Read: Benjamin Kheng to perform nostalgic National Day Parade 2024 theme song

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from PIONEER, for illustration purposes only.