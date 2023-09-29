NDP 2024 To Be Held At Padang With ‘Dynamic Defence Display’ From SAF, SPF & SCDF

NDP 2024 & 2025 Will Be Held At Padang

Though the year has yet to come to an end, Singapore already has plans for National Day Parade (NDP) 2024.

MINDEF has announced that the Padang will be the site of next year’s celebrations and apparently, also for 2025.

As it turns out, NDP 2024 will also coincide with the 40th anniversary of Total Defence.

Hence, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), Singapore Police Force (SPF), and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will be working together on a special display.

Singapore to celebrate NDP2024 with Total Defence 40th Anniversary

MINDEF made the announcement through a press release on Friday (29 Sep).

They said that Singapore will be organising the NDP at the Padang in 2024 and 2025. The nation also celebrates its 40th anniversary of Total Defence next year.

“Having NDP24 in the city gives special meaning to what Total Defence is all about,” said Brigadier-General (BG) Low Wilson.

Additionally, he hopes that Singaporeans will be inspired to build a brighter future for the next generation as they celebrate amongst the Singapore skyline.

Apart from the venue of the celebrations, the press release also gave Singaporeans a little sneak peek as to what to expect.

Those who follow the yearly festivities would know that there’s a special segment for Singapore’s defence.

Next year, the SAF, SPF, and SCDF will be collaborating to deliver a never-before-seen ‘Dynamic Defence Display’.

NDP 2024 will have special defence display

MINDEF said that there will be air-land components, on top of the usual crowd favourites like the Red Lions and aerial flypast.

They will also extend the festivities — including the dynamic defence display — to the Marina Bay area for more Singaporeans to enjoy.

However, Singaporeans will have to wait for more information on the exact details of the display.

Meanwhile, NDP 2025 will consist of an integrated show at the padang with live celebrations in Marina Bay. There’ll also be festivities in the heartlands.

Speaking about the significance of the Padang, BG Cai Dexian Said:

The Padang holds historical significance for Singapore and Singaporeans. The first NDP was held here in 1966 and over the years, we have held the NDP here to coincide with milestone celebrations such as Singapore’s Golden Jubilee in 2015 and the Bicentennial in 2019.

He estimates that more than 250,000 people will be able to participate in the 2025 celebrations.

Singaporeans can look forward to more details about both parades in time to come.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from PIONEER, for illustration purposes only.