10 Facts About Xiaxue’s Fairy Tale Wedding & 17-Year Love Story With American Engineer Mike Sayre

10 Facts About Xiaxue’s 17-Year Relationship With Mike Sayre

Yesterday, Singaporean blogger Xiaxue announced her separation from her husband, Mike Sayre.

The news comes as a shock considering that the pair have been married for 13 years.

MS News takes a nostalgic look back at their love story that has spanned almost two decades.

1. Met on the Internet in 2005

According to Xiaxue’s blog post from 2009, the couple first met on the Internet four years prior. This means Xiaxue would have been around 21 at the time.

In a fateful coincidence, Mike had stumbled upon Xiaxue’s blog while browsing the net.

Not only that, he was all the way in the United States of America (US) at the time.

Reportedly besotted by how Xiaxue presented herself online, Mike took a chance and sent her an email.

2. Saw each other in the flesh for the first time in 2006

Their virtual relationship progressed from there, where Xiaxue occasionally confided in Mike on MSN Messenger.

However, throughout the early talking stages, the pair were still seeing other people in their respective countries.

For two months, Xiaxue and Mike exchanged conversations online — until one day, Mike decided that he wanted to visit Singapore.

Xiaxue described their initial meeting at Changi Airport as an awkward but almost instant connection.

Mike did not waste his precious time in Singapore and promptly asked Xiaxue to be his girlfriend.

3. Xiaxue & Mike had a long-distance relationship for a year

After getting official, the couple had a long-distance relationship with Xiaxue in Singapore and Mike in the US.

Despite the expensive phone calls and missed birthdays, they made time to write and visit each other where possible.

According to Xiaxue, she met Mike’s family for the first time in November 2006.

She writes, “Got to know Mike’s family, and I fell in love with them. Everyone there is crazily nice”.

However, the couple’s LDR came to an end soon after.

Speaking to Singapore Brides in 2014, Xiaxue said that Mike moved to Singapore to be with her after graduating.

4. Xiaxue prematurely made their engagement official on Facebook

Now that the two are happily reunited in Singapore, their relationship naturally progressed to the next stage.

In a 2008 blog post, Xiaxue shared a conversation in which she asked Mike why they weren’t married.

To which Mike said they were “as good as married”.

Following the conversation, Xiaxue made their non-existent engagement official on Facebook.

5. Mike planned for a surprise proposal in a movie theatre

However, Xiaxue did not have to wait long, as Mike proposed to her about a year later in 2009.

Clicknetwork TV documented the surprise proposal that he had planned for her.

In the video, Xiaxue was in a movie theatre with her friends when suddenly, Mike appeared on the big screen.

Shortly after the first surprise, Mike entered the cinema and got down on one knee — of course, Xiaxue said yes.

6. Spent less than S$7,000 on heart-shaped engagement ring

Although the way that Mike proposed was a surprise, Xiaxue probably expected a proposal to happen soon.

As it turns out, she had shopped for her own engagement ring beforehand.

In December 2009, she shared the process of shopping for her ring with her loyal readers.

Eventually, she settled for a heart-shaped diamond ring with a platinum setting worth about S$6,000.

According to Xiaxue, she had intentionally set the ring budget as S$7,000.

7. Xiaxue & Mike hosted an Italian Mafia-themed wedding solemnisation

When the time came around for their wedding solemnisation in 2010, the couple opted for a unique ceremony.

Mike and Xiaxue hosted their Mafia-themed wedding at Forlino, where the bride and groom were appropriately dressed in a vintage style.

While Xiaxue donned a Marilyn Monroe-inspired dress, Mike looked dapper in a classic three-piece suit.

The couple celebrated their union among beautiful floral arrangements, surrounded by close family and friends.

8. Xiaxue & Mike bought a house together in 2012

Now married, the lovebirds were ready for a home to call their own.

In 2012, Xiaxue revealed their new house in a YouTube video with Clicknetwork TV.

As she takes viewers through their house renovations, it is also apparent that Xiaxue herself has transformed.

Soon, the pregnant blogger would give birth to a healthy baby boy.

9. Xiaxue gave birth to Dashiel in 2013 at Mount Elizabeth Hospital

Xiaxue also documented the birth of her son, Dashiel, in 2013 on YouTube.

According to the video, she had been warded at Mount Elizabeth Hospital and delivered Dashiel through a C-section procedure.

The whole time, Mike was by his wife’s side — reassuring and supporting her.

Following a successful operation, they welcomed their son into their lives as a new family.

10. Xiaxue & Mike had an idyllic post-wedding shoot in Greece in 2014

In 2014, Xiaxue donned yet another wedding dress — though this time, it was for a much-delayed wedding shoot.

Set in sunny Santorini, Greece, the couple looked like they stepped out of a fairy tale.

Clad in her long, princess-style dress, Xiaxue looked every bit like Cinderella leaving the ball.

Not only that, but the couple also had the chance to cut another cake four years after their actual wedding.

Looking at the romantic pictures, the couple still looked as enamoured as they were four years ago.

Reminiscing Xiaxue’s love story & marriage

However, real life does not subscribe to those fairy tale happy endings.

Divorce happens for many reasons. It can’t be easy to arrive at the decision, considering they have Dashiel to look after, who is now 10.

No matter the paths they choose as individuals from now, we wish Xiaxue and Mike all the best.

