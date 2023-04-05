Xiaxue Announces End Of Marriage, Will Focus On Co-Parenting Son With Ex-Husband

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Xiaxue Announces Divorce On 5 Apr, Says Decision Wasn’t Easy To Make

Social media influencer Xiaxue, aka Wendy Cheng, has ended her marriage with husband Mike Sayre.

She made the announcement in an Instagram post on Wednesday evening (5 Apr).

“After 17 years of being together, Mike and I have decided, mutually and amicably, to end our marriage.

“This announcement may come as a surprise to many of you, but we have actually been separated for a long time now,” she wrote.

Xiaxue & Mike to focus on co-parenting Dash after divorce

Xiaxue and American engineer Mike Sayre got married in 2010. In 2013, she gave birth to a baby boy called Dashiel Sayre.

Given they had been together for almost two decades, Xiaxue said she and Mike had a good run with “loads of love, happiness, and memories” shared together.

The pair will now focus on co-parenting Dashiel and supporting each other as they move on separately.

Ending the brief note, Xiaxue also requested privacy for herself and her family. “Separation is difficult, but it’s so much worse when you have to tell it to so many people — about a decision that technically has nothing to do with them.”

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Xiaxue on Instagram and Instagram.