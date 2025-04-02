Woman rescued from roof of overhead bridge in Serangoon Central, detained under Mental Health Act

Woman was seen standing on roof of overhead bridge in Serangoon Central

A woman was rescued by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) after she was seen standing on the roof of an overhead bridge in Serangoon Central.

Footage of the incident shared on Facebook showed the woman sitting precariously on the roof, with her legs dangling down.

Several police & SCDF officers at the scene

A number of police and SCDF officers were on the overhead bridge that connects to Nex shopping mall, with two of them actively interacting with her.

The clips also showed that the road had been blocked off, with a police car, motorcycle and at least two SCDF vehicles there.

Several police and SCDF officers were at the ground level and on the road too.

SCDF officer drags woman on Serangoon overhead bridge to safety

According to the video, as the woman was distracted by the officers, another officer crept up behind her.

He then quickly grabbed onto her and pulled her back to safety, to cheers and applause from those watching the dramatic scene unfold.

Another video on XiaoHongShu showed that after being grabbed, the woman appeared to go limp as she allowed the officer to drag her across the roof.

The officer then squatted down while not letting go of the woman, possibly waiting for other officers to come and assist him in carrying the woman.

45-year-old woman found standing on roof of overhead bridge in Serangoon was sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, SCDF said it received a call for assistance at about 2.40pm on Wednesday (2 April).

When they arrived, they saw a person standing on the roof of a sheltered overhead bridge along Serangoon Central.

Rescuers from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) used height rescue equipment, including ropes and harnesses to climb onto the roof,

After they brought her down to safety, she was conveyed to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The Singapore Police Force, which was alerted at the same time, said a 45-year-old woman was apprehended under the Mental Health (Care and Treatment) Act 2008.

Helplines available

Helplines are available for those struggling with mental health issues.

Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221 4444

SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022

National Care Hotline: 1800-202-6868

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Institute of Mental Health’s Mobile Crisis Service: 6389-2222

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Also read: Woman In Distress Sits On 4th Floor Ledge Of AMK Building, Rescued By Police

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 梁振光 on Facebook.