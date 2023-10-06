Woman In Distress Sits On 4th Floor Ledge Of AMK Building, Rescued By Police

Woman Sits On AMK Building Ledge, Talked Down By Police

UPDATE (6 Oct, 3.30pm): The SCDF commented that they received the call for assistance at about 6.05pm on 4 Oct. The SCDF added that they deployed nets and a life safety air pack as a precautionary measure.

Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) rescuers assisted the woman to safety.

A terrifying scene occurred at Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2 on Wednesday (4 Oct) evening where a woman climbed over the fourth floor parapet and sat on a small ledge teetering over the edge.

She appeared to be having a mental health crisis, as observers noted her sobbing.

Police officers and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel arrived at the scene and convinced her not to jump after one-and-a-half hours.

Following which, they took her into custody under the Mental Health Act.

Woman sits on fourth floor building ledge

The incident occurred at Block 5022 Ang Mo Kio Industrial Park 2.

Around 6pm on 4 Oct, a woman in white climbed onto a small ledge on the fourth floor of the building.

Shin Min Daily News reported four SCDF vehicles, three police cars, and an ambulance present at the scene.

Police officers spoke to the 25-year-old from the fourth floor corridor, attempting to convince her not to jump.

Several SCDF personnel waited on the third floor, while others hurriedly set up a safety air cushion on the ground floor.

The woman reportedly sobbed while her legs dangled off the ledge, wiping the tears with her sleeves. She also covered her ears with her hands at one point.

Rescued after over an hour

After around one-and-a-half hours on the precarious edge, the woman climbed back up to the fourth floor, assisted by the police officers.

Police officers took her into custody under the Mental Health Act. She did not suffer any injuries.

If you or anyone you know is in need of support, do try calling these hotlines:

Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767

Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222

Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019

Last month, ONE FC MMA fighter Angela Lee opened up regarding her suicide attempt and addressed her sister Victoria’s suicide.

