Passengers aboard China flight argue about each other’s body odour, flight gets delayed by 2 hours

Passengers aboard China flight argue about each other’s body odour

Two female passengers on a Shenzhen Airlines flight from Shenzhen to Jingdezhen, China, had a physical fight, purportedly after complaining about each other’s body odour.

The Weibo user Terminal Lady (transliterated from Mandarin) claimed the squabble began when one of the passengers complained that the other smelled bad, while the other kicked up a fuss after she sprayed perfume.

Additionally, one of the passengers allegedly bit a flight stewardess who was trying to mediate the fight.

According to Sing Tao Daily, the incident occurred on Tuesday (1 April) before the plane could even take off.

Flight delayed for over two hours

A video circulating on social media shows the two female passengers shouting while seemingly pulling each other’s hair.

Meanwhile, flight attendants and passengers struggle to break them apart.

The Weibo user also posted a photo of someone being escorted away and another taken from an airport bus.

The flight, originally scheduled to depart from Shenzhen Bao’an Airport at 5.45pm, was delayed for more than two hours and only took off at 7.56pm.

Flight attendant injured while trying to mediate

On 2 April, Shenzhen Airlines confirmed in a statement that a passenger dispute occurred after boarding the ZH9539 Shenzhen-Jingdezhen flight.

It revealed that a flight attendant was “slightly injured in the arm while maintaining cabin order”.

The attendant has also received the appropriate medical treatment and is now in good condition.

Meanwhile, the passenger involved was handed over to the police. The airline is also investigating the incident.

