Xiaxue lists Hougang HDB flat for sale at S$928k, gives house tour on Instagram

Blogger Xiaxue lists Hougang HDB flat for S$928,000

Singaporean blogger Wendy Cheng, better known as Xiaxue, is saying goodbye to her executive HDB flat in Hougang, listing it for S$928,000 after calling it home for 11 years.

Announcing the sale on Instagram Stories on Wednesday (2 April), Xiaxue shared that the 1,582 sq ft unit at 128 Lorong Ah Soo is “bigger than a five-room flat” and offers the same floor space as a maisonette on a single storey.

Situated on the second floor in a coveted corner unit, the four-bedroom, two-bathroom flat features a spacious living room — a major selling point, according to Xiaxue.

She also emphasised out its prime location, especially for families with daughters, as it sits right next to Paya Lebar Methodist Girls’ School.

Though excited for a new chapter, Xiaxue admitted the sale is bittersweet, saying that she “love(s) this house a lot” and noting that HDB units of this size are becoming increasingly rare.

Blogger gives house tour

Xiaxue went on to give her followers a detailed virtual tour of her flat, showcasing its unique features.

She started outside with the parking area, highlighting its convenience for drivers, before stepping inside to show a cupboard with ample storage space for shoes and other items.

Near the entrance, she pointed out the dining area and a spacious dry kitchen — also packed with storage — followed by a fully equipped wet kitchen designed for more heavy-duty cooking.

A particularly quirky part of the flat is the guest bathroom, cleverly hidden behind wardrobe-like doors.

Xiaxue joked that it could be the perfect hiding spot “if there’s a robber”.

She also highlighted that this guest bathroom, located beside the dining area, even includes a bathtub — a rare feature in HDB flats.

One common question from potential buyers is whether the unit gets harsh afternoon sunlight.

In response, Xiaxue confidently stated that while she’s unsure of the flat’s exact facing, it doesn’t.

‘Hidden cave’ master bedroom

In the master bedroom, Xiaxue showcased her raised platform bed, which she affectionately refers to as her “hidden cave”.

She also reassured buyers that all the bedrooms come with built-in wardrobes, so there’s no need for additional installations.

Of course, no Xiaxue home tour would be complete without a look at her signature ultra-feminine style.

She proudly introduced her “famous princess room” — once a utility space, now transformed into her personal wardrobe and make-up area.

She pointed out a unique angled-cut corner in the room, explaining that this architectural feature was an intentional modification, not part of the original layout.

The blogger shared that she built the space with plans to use it for photoshoots.

It also houses a makeup desk, which she noted could easily double as a workspace for a desktop setup.

To wrap up the tour, Xiaxue shared the contact details of her property agent, encouraging potential buyers to reach out for further inquiries.

