TOTO jackpot snowballs to S$10.8M for Reunion Draw after 2 draws without Group 1 winner

TOTO Reunion Draw will be conducted at 9.30pm on 24 Jan

The eagerly anticipated TOTO Reunion Draw will be even more riveting as the jackpot on offer is now an estimated S$10.8 million.

This comes after no Group 1 winner emerged for the past two draws.

No Group 1 winner on 16 Jan & 20 Jan

While the jackpot for the Reunion Draw was previously reported to be S$5 million, it has now snowballed to S$10.8 million.

This is significantly more than the jackpot for last year’s Reunion Draw, which was nearly S$6 million and was won by a sole punter.

According to the Singapore Pools website, the TOTO jackpot for 24 Jan snowballed after two consecutive draws — on 16 Jan and 20 Jan — failed to produce a Group 1 winner.

The last draw that had a Group 1 winner was on 13 Jan, when two punters shared S$3,044,352.

Outlets will extend opening hours for TOTO Reunion Draw

According to Singapore Pools’ dedicated site for the Reunion Draw, it will take place at 9.30pm.

To cater to the anticipated demand, Singapore Pools’ outlets and authorised retailers will extend their operating hours on 24 Jan till 9pm.

Authorised retailers will also stay open till 8pm from 22-23 Jan.

As operating hours may differ across outlets, punters should check them here before coming down.

Outlets selling packs of S$10 & S$20

To make things easier, outlets started to sell tickets in packs of S$10 and S$20 from Monday (20 Jan).

Each S$10 has one TOTO ticket and one Singapore Sweep ticket, while the S$20 pack has two TOTO tickets and one Singapore Sweep ticket.

To help punters decide on their bet combination, Singapore Pools has also put together a number generator on its website, tailored to the different bet types.

Hong Bao Draw to come on 7 Feb

According to 8world News, punters can also look forward to one more festive draw in the coming weeks.

That is the Hong Bao Draw, which typically takes place a few weeks after the Reunion Draw and offers a larger prize.

This year’s Hong Bao Draw will take place on 7 Feb, with an estimated jackpot of S$12 million.

Last year’s Hong Bao Draw jackpot prize grew to a whopping S$12.3 million and was split between four lucky punters.

