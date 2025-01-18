Man in M’sia reportedly places S$16.5K in bets as Sports Toto jackpot exceeds S$31.9M

Jackpot for Sports Toto draw on 18 Jan exceeds S$31.9M

As punters in Singapore gear up for the Reunion Draw next week, their counterparts across the Causeway are bracing themselves for the largest Sports Toto jackpot in history.

As of Friday (17 Jan), the jackpot for Saturday’s (18 Jan) Sports Toto Supreme 6/58 draw in Malaysia has grown to RM105 million (S$31.9 million).

Amid the betting frenzy, an elderly man was reportedly spotted placing bets worth RM54,000 (S$16,500) at a betting station.

Man in his 80s reportedly places large bets for largest Sports Toto jackpot

Speaking to Sin Chew Daily, a couple said they overheard the transaction when they visited a betting station in Penang on Friday morning.

While queueing to place her bets, the wife spotted a man, estimated to be in his 80s, holding a large paper bag.

Afterwards, she saw the man grabbing stacks of notes from the paper bag and told the staff:

I want to buy RM54,000, two dollars per entry!

The staff attending to him was reportedly “at a loss” when he learned of the man’s request and called others to help.

To accommodate the man’s request, the betting station opened up an extra betting machine to print the 5,400 pieces of lottery tickets which contained details of his bets.

Previous jackpot record stood at RM97.75 million

The jackpot for Saturday’s (18 Jan) Sports Toto Supreme 6/58 draw is the largest in history.

The previous highest jackpot was set in 2022 and stood at RM97.75 million (S$29.7 million).

Two lucky punters, from Penang and Selangor, ended up splitting the jackpot.

Speaking to China Press, Sports Toto Berhad chief executive officer, Nerine Tan said more punters are placing bets as the mouth-watering jackpot continues to grow.

With more punters placing bets, Ms Tan said the chances of a winner emerging have also increased.

Featured image adapted from Sports Toto Setia Tropika JB on Facebook.