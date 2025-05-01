 SG Election Notice
GE 2025: Click here for the latest updates.

Squirrel runs loose in Bishan MRT station, staff members catch furry fugitive after wild chase

Environment Latest News

The TikToker who filmed the chase noted that staff managed to catch the squirrel in about 34 seconds.

By - 1 May 2025, 12:27 pm

Follow us on Whatsapp for the latest updates Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates

Squirrel sparks wild chase at Bishan MRT station, staff eventually catch it

A surprise furry visitor stirred up some excitement at Bishan MRT station, sending staff on a lively chase to catch a squirrel.

The incident happened on 29 April at around 1.38pm.

A video from an eyewitness shows staff members cornering the critter near the escalators at the Circle Line platform.

@xixilooklook

WHY IS BRO THERE 😭😭😭 #sgfyp #sgtiktok #viral #funny #singapore

♬ original sound – r/LoveLiveSeries

But the squirrel wasn’t giving up easily — it darted past several of them with ease, prompting amused laughter from onlookers.

squirrel bishan mrt

Source: @xixilooklook on TikTok

Squirrel skilfully dodges staff in chaotic MRT platform chase

At one point, the bushy-tailed intruder paused beside a train door, helpfully staying out of the way of exiting passengers.

A man cautiously crept forward, gesturing to someone nearby holding a basket to get ready.

squirrel bishan mrt

Source: @xixilooklook on TikTok

Before they could act, the squirrel bolted again — making a mad dash down the length of the platform.

squirrel bishan mrt

Source: @xixilooklook on TikTok

Undeterred, the beleaguered staff gave chase and eventually managed to cut it off.

Source: @xixilooklook on TikTok

One quick-thinking man flung a red jacket over the squirrel to disorient it.

squirrel bishan mrt

Source: @xixilooklook on TikTok

He then scooped it up in the jacket like an improvised sack, successfully nabbing the little escape artist.

Source: @xixilooklook on TikTok

Another staff member clapped in appreciation of the smooth catch.

One amused netizen quipped in the comments: “Even a squirrel (has) to pay fare.”

Source: @xixilooklook on TikTok

Spectators clap as squirrel is finally caught

The woman who filmed the chase told MS News she had just alighted at the platform on her way to work when the squirrel suddenly dashed past.

She began recording the commotion, noting that staff managed to catch the squirrel in about 34 seconds.

However, she wasn’t sure what happened before or after.

According to her, onlookers broke into applause once the squirrel was caught — though not everyone was amused.

“An aunty even scolded me for filming,” she said, adding that she hopes the squirrel is safe.

MS News has reached out to SMRT for comments on the incident.

Also read: Civet cat strolls through Redhill MRT station, rare sighting takes commuter by surprise

Civet cat strolls through Redhill MRT station, rare sighting takes commuter by surprise

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from xixilooklook on TikTok.

Article written by:

Ethan Oh
Ethan Oh
  • More From Author