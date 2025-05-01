Squirrel runs loose in Bishan MRT station, staff members catch furry fugitive after wild chase

Squirrel sparks wild chase at Bishan MRT station, staff eventually catch it

A surprise furry visitor stirred up some excitement at Bishan MRT station, sending staff on a lively chase to catch a squirrel.

The incident happened on 29 April at around 1.38pm.

A video from an eyewitness shows staff members cornering the critter near the escalators at the Circle Line platform.

But the squirrel wasn’t giving up easily — it darted past several of them with ease, prompting amused laughter from onlookers.

Squirrel skilfully dodges staff in chaotic MRT platform chase

At one point, the bushy-tailed intruder paused beside a train door, helpfully staying out of the way of exiting passengers.

A man cautiously crept forward, gesturing to someone nearby holding a basket to get ready.

Before they could act, the squirrel bolted again — making a mad dash down the length of the platform.

Undeterred, the beleaguered staff gave chase and eventually managed to cut it off.

One quick-thinking man flung a red jacket over the squirrel to disorient it.

He then scooped it up in the jacket like an improvised sack, successfully nabbing the little escape artist.

Another staff member clapped in appreciation of the smooth catch.

One amused netizen quipped in the comments: “Even a squirrel (has) to pay fare.”

Spectators clap as squirrel is finally caught

The woman who filmed the chase told MS News she had just alighted at the platform on her way to work when the squirrel suddenly dashed past.

She began recording the commotion, noting that staff managed to catch the squirrel in about 34 seconds.

However, she wasn’t sure what happened before or after.

According to her, onlookers broke into applause once the squirrel was caught — though not everyone was amused.

“An aunty even scolded me for filming,” she said, adding that she hopes the squirrel is safe.

MS News has reached out to SMRT for comments on the incident.

Also read: Civet cat strolls through Redhill MRT station, rare sighting takes commuter by surprise

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from xixilooklook on TikTok.