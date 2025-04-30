Nomad eSIM has overseas data plans from S$0.20/GB, 24/7 customer service & no hidden roaming fees

Nomad eSIM offers a wide range of international data plans at affordable rates

It’s a familiar scene for many modern travellers: you’re all packed for your trip — passport, foreign currency, perfectly curated holiday ‘fits. But just as you land and try to pull up your accommodation details or text your loved ones that you’ve arrived safely? No signal.

Cue the frantic airport WiFi hunt.

Nomad lets you dodge the panic. With its eSIM, you’re connected before you’ve even reached the baggage carousel — just scan a QR code, activate, and you’re free to start surfing.

No long queues, no fiddling with SIM trays — just a seamless way to stay connected, whether you’re two hours from Singapore or halfway around the globe. Best of all, the rates are refreshingly affordable, so staying online doesn’t mean blowing your holiday budget.

Stay connected from just S$0.20 per GB

Whether you’re figuring out the fastest route from Shinjuku to a ramen bar you saw on TikTok or translating a dinner menu on the fly in Paris, a stable data connection can make or break the moment.

Nomad’s eSIM offers both unlimited and fixed data packages across more than 200 countries, so you can choose a plan based on how you travel.

Thanks to multiple local network partnerships, you’re more likely to get a strong, stable signal — not just in major city centres, but in out-of-the-way neighbourhoods and scenic detours, too.

This is because Nomad is powered by LotusFlare, a software company that works closely with local telcos to drive down costs and deliver consistent, reliable connectivity — a real win compared to other options that can be hit-or-miss.

That’s why the prices might surprise you — in a good way. In Thailand, data starts from just US$0.18 (around S$0.20) per GB.

Even in Europe, you’ll find plans from US$0.90 (S$1.20) per GB in places like Italy, Belgium, and the United Kingdom, so you can Google your way through the Tube or upload that Amalfi Coast sunset pic on the spot.

Headed to the United States? Data starts at just US$0.54 (S$0.70) per GB, or US$27 (S$36) for a 50GB plan. That’s cheaper than a lobster roll in Maine.

Those making multiple stops can consider Nomad’s regional or Global-EX plans, which keep you connected across borders — often for less than buying separate packages for each leg of the trip.

Choose from unlimited data & fixed-gigabyte packages

No two travellers are the same — and neither are their data habits.

Maybe you’re the type who’s constantly scrolling, streaming, and posting photo dumps at every stop. Or perhaps you’re more practical, only taking out your phone to pull up directions, check reviews, and upload the odd Instagram Story.

Nomad covers both ends of the spectrum. Its unlimited plans are great if you don’t want to think twice about your usage, while fixed data packages offer better value if you like to keep things lean.

Take Japan, for instance: 10GB costs US$22 (S$29), but for just US$12 (S$16) more, you get double the data — saving more than 20% per GB.

If you’re not sure how much you’ll actually need, Nomad’s Data Calculator helps you figure that out before you even fly. Just plug in your habits — an hour of Spotify, a few Maps searches, a daily dose of TikTok — and it does the math for you.

Get an exclusive 50% discount on your first Nomad eSIM purchase

When you’re travelling, the last thing you want is to waste time hunting for a local SIM or fussing with your phone.

Nomad makes it easy with no lines, no SIM swaps, and a fuss-free way to get online. Here’s how it works:

Download the Nomad app Pick a plan for your destination or region Install the eSIM with a single tap or by scanning a QR code Turn it on when you land and instantly connect to 4G or 5G

Don’t worry if you find yourself running low on data mid-trip — you can easily purchase an add-on with just a few taps and keep browsing without missing a beat.

Convenience aside, eSIMs are a game-changer if you want to keep your home number active while using overseas data. No more juggling contacts or missing important messages.

With transparent pricing, no hidden roaming fees, and 24/7 support if you have questions, Nomad lets you focus on your trip — not your tech.

As great as the prices are, here’s something extra special for MS News readers: the first 30 users can enjoy 50% off their first Nomad eSIM purchase when they use the code <NOMADMSN50> at checkout.

Missed out? You can still use <NOMADMSN20> instead to get 20% off — whether it’s your first purchase or your next one.

Do note that these promo codes can’t be used on sale plans, Day Plans, or any plan under US$5, and the offer ends on 1 July 2025 at 2.59pm.

Visit Nomad’s website for more information and follow it on Instagram and TikTok so you don’t miss out on new code drops and updates.

This article was brought to you in collaboration with Nomad.

Featured image courtesy of Nomad and adapted from Aflo Images on Canva, for illustration purposes only.