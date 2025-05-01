 SG Election Notice
‘Sounds like he is scolding PAP’: Netizens think Ng Eng Hen is throwing shade at PAP after speech about trust in general election

The Defence Minister stressed that trust must be earned and proven, especially during tough times.

By - 1 May 2025, 12:33 pm

Netizens react to Ng Eng Hen’s take on trust in general election

At a People’s Action Party (PAP) rally in Bishan Stadium on Tuesday (30 Apr), Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen made a pointed statement: when it comes to elections, it all boils down to trust.

According to The Straits Times, Dr Ng compared voters’ decision-making to choosing a bank, telco, or online platform, saying that whether it’s everyday services or political parties, the core question remains the same: who do you trust?

Ng Eng Hen says it’s all about trust in general election

Dr Ng noted that elections can become complex as political parties often present vastly different messages to the public.

He emphasised that trust isn’t built on flashy promises, but on long-term credibility, especially when times are tough.

In his words, “[Trust] needs to be earned. Trust needs to be tried and tested through good times and, especially, bad times.”

He said that when people make the right choice, the party they support will stand by them, offer support during tough times, and share in their successes.

However, Dr Ng warned that placing trust in the wrong party could result in disappointment and regret.

Netizens feel Dr Ng’s message was directed at PAP

The video of Dr Ng’s speech has since been posted on Reddit, with many online feeling that Dr Ng’s comments weren’t just a neutral take on trust but might’ve been a subtle jab at the PAP itself.

One netizen got the vibe that Dr Ng appeared to be sending a warning message to Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

trust general election

Source: Reddit

Another commenter agreed, saying that it “actually really sounds like he is scolding PAP”.

trust general election

Source: Reddit

Others responded more lightheartedly to Dr Ng’s analogy. One user said they always try out new service providers before deciding who to trust, suggesting that political loyalty shouldn’t be taken for granted either.

trust general election

Source: Reddit

On Facebook, a commenter expressed sadness that Dr Ng would soon be leaving politics, calling him “knowledgeable, humble, and capable.”

trust general election

Source: Facebook

Ng Eng Hen retiring after 24 years in politics

After 24 years as a Minister of Parliament (MP)for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC, Dr Ng is retiring from politics.

He announced his decision at a press conference on 18 Apr, during which the PAP unveiled two new candidates for Bishan-Toa Payoh.

Dr Ng explained that he is stepping down to make way for new leadership, emphasising that succession is a key strength and value of the PAP.

Dr Ng began his political career in 2001 as part of the team that ran for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC. He has served in the area since then, taking on roles such as Manpower Minister in 2004 and Education Minister in 2008.

Dr Ng assumed the role of Defence Minister in 2011 and has held the position ever since, making him Singapore’s longest-serving Defence Minister.

Featured image adapted from Ng Eng Hen on Facebook.

