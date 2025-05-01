‘I am not guilty’: Nigerian man charged in M’sia for biting off cop’s ear, says it was unintentional

Nigerian man arrested for biting off police corporal’s ear in Kuala Lumpur

A 38-year-old Nigerian man allegedly bit off part of a police corporal’s ear during a confrontation in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on 25 April.

The attack occurred at 10.10am outside a clinic in Metro Prima, Kepong, while Corporal Danielrul Azraq Ahmad Khair, 36, was attempting to detain Okenyehike Kelvin Obianke.

The incident unfolded after Obianke, who had been acting aggressively, was being placed into a police vehicle by the officer.

Suddenly, the Nigerian man bit the officer’s left ear, severing part of it.

The corporal was immediately rushed to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment, while Obianke was arrested at the scene.

Officer’s ear unable to be reattached due to infection risk

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa earlier confirmed that the corporal was attacked while responding to a distress call regarding an aggressive foreigner at the Metro Prima clinic.

Clinic staff had alerted the police after the man began behaving erratically.

Sentul police chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari stated that the corporal’s ear could not be reattached yet due to concerns about infection.

Doctors at Kuala Lumpur Hospital were expected to reassess his condition before deciding on the surgery.

Obianke was initially arrested without incident and placed into a police vehicle.

However, he suddenly became violent and bit the officer’s left ear, severing part of it.

Pleads not guilty in court for biting off ear

Obianke, a private college student, was brought before Magistrate S. Mageswary at the Kuala Lumpur magistrates’ court, where he pleaded not guilty to the charge of causing grievous harm.

Unrepresented by a lawyer, Obianke maintained the attack was unintentional, stating:

I am not guilty.

He is charged under Section 325 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison and a fine.

Bail was denied, and the court set 10 June for the appointment of legal representation and submission of documents.

Faces 2 additional charges

In a separate case at another magistrates’ court, Obianke faced two additional charges: entering Malaysia without valid travel documents and consuming a banned drug.

He entered his pleas before Magistrate Atiqah Mohamed @ Mohamad Saim.

Under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act, which is punishable under Section 6(3), the offence carries a penalty of up to five years in prison, a fine of up to RM10,000 (approximately S$3,000), or both, along with at least six strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Meanwhile, the drug-related offence under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act carries a fine of up to RM5,000 (S$1,500) or a maximum prison sentence of two years.

The court has set 23 July for further mention of the case.

Featured image adapted from The Star and Utusan Malaysia.