77-year-old woman jailed 10 weeks for biting police officer at Yishun coffee shop

Elderly woman arrested after biting police officer who tried to stop her from drinking at Yishun coffee shop

Told to stop drinking as it was after hours, an elderly woman openly defied police officers at a coffee shop in Yishun.

When an officer tried to stop her, she bit him on the arm and was jailed for her actions.

Woman was drinking late at night at coffee shop

The incident took place at about 12.12am on 15 April at a coffee shop in Block 848 Yishun Street 81, according to court documents cited by 8world News.

Incidentally, the coffee shop made the news in 2022 when it was sold for S$40 million to the Chang Cheng Group.

There, 77-year-old Koh Chu Sing and two friends were drinking alcohol late at night in violation of liquor control laws.

According to the Liquor Control (Supply and Consumption) Act, which took effect in April 2015, the consumption of liquor is not allowed at all public places from 10.30pm to 7am every day unless within licensed premises.

Woman defiant when police ask her to stop drinking

After the police were alerted that Koh and her friends were drinking, the police went down to the coffee shop to urge them to stop.

Koh’s friends immediately put down their glasses, but she remained defiant and asked the officers why she couldn’t drink.

She then raised her glass in front of them, in an apparent attempt to drink from it.

Yishun woman puts up struggle after biting police officer’s arm

When Koh did this, a police officer tried to grab hold of the glass but she dodged and bit him on the arm.

This caused the bitten officer to release his grip on the glass, and the other officers to move to arrest the woman.

Koh put up a struggle, and even tried to flee the scene, but was eventually arrested.

Police officer given medical leave

The injured police officer subsequently sought treatment at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

Doctors found that his arm was red and swollen from the bite.

He was given one day of medical leave.

Woman pleads guilty to biting police officer in Yishun

In court on Tuesday (17 Dec), Koh pleaded guilty to one charge in connection with biting a police officer.

She was sentenced to 10 weeks’ jail.

The judge granted her request to begin serving her sentence later, so she will serve her time from 4 Feb next year.

Featured image adapted from court documents via 8world News and Google Maps.