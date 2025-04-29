‘That’s embarrassing’: TikToker slams objectification of female candidates during GE2025, says they are ‘reduced to looks’

TikToker & Sylvia Lim highlight struggles of female political candidates during GE2025

As Singapore’s General Election (GE2025) campaign heats up, candidates — especially fresh faces — have been drawing massive public attention. But for women candidates, much of the spotlight has been less about policies and more about their appearances.

Several have found themselves thrust under an even harsher glare, with some netizens focusing on their looks instead of their capabilities.

While the compliments may seem harmless, critics argue that reducing women to their appearances undermines their credibility in politics.

A TikToker recently called out this behaviour, saying women in politics are “not taken seriously” — a sentiment echoed by Workers’ Party (WP) Chairperson Sylvia Lim, who warned that politics remains a “nasty business”, especially for women.

Female politicians reduced to looks, says TikToker

TikTok user @picoyap voiced her frustration in a post yesterday (28 April), declaring that people were far too comfortable treating female candidates like beauty queens instead of serious leaders.

She wrote in the post caption: “Women are not taken seriously in politics and you all are too okay with it.”

@picoyap women are not taken seriously in politics and yall are too ok with it ♬ original sound – picoyap – picoyap

In particular, she pointed to WP’s Punggol GRC candidate Alexis Dang, who was quickly labelled the “chiobu” of this General Election.

Netizens have even begun pitting her against People’s Action Party (PAP) MP Sun Xueling in a “battle of looks”.

“Obviously, women in Parliament are not taken seriously,” the OP lamented.

What started as light teasing soon took an uglier turn, @picoyap said, when she heard men catcalling Ms Dang during a rally speech.

“That’s not what she’s here for,” she exclaimed, slamming the behaviour as “inappropriate” and disrespectful.

“You think it’s supportive, but you’re just reducing her to her looks. You’re not even listening to what she has to say,” she added. “I don’t even think she would be happy to win this way.”

Sylvia Lim calls politics ‘nasty business’ for women

Speaking at a WP rally on Monday (28 April), Ms Sylvia Lim weighed in on the harsh realities faced by women in politics.

“Politics can be a nasty business,” the 60-year-old said, noting that it’s even “trickier” for women, especially those in opposition parties.

Women, she shared, are expected to challenge ministers robustly, but not so aggressively as to seem “unfeminine”. It’s a delicate tightrope walk, she added, that few men understand.

Over the years, Ms Lim has been the target of insults and fierce political attacks — but she stood her ground.

“I fought back with everything I had,” she said, earning cheers from the crowd.

Since being elected as the Chairperson of the WP 22 years ago, she shared that she has “outlasted four male chairmen of the PAP”, though she has “yet to see a female chair on their side”.

Proudly, Ms Lim announced that the party is fielding six women in the upcoming GE.

“So my friends, looking at our slate of female candidates this GE, all I can say is, Mama Bear here is proud,” she concluded.

Featured image adapted from The Workers’ Party on Facebook, @picoyap on TikTok and The Workers’ Party on Facebook.