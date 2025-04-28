2 women sent to hospital after getting into fight in Chinatown, reportedly manager & employee

2 women who got into fight in Chinatown were reportedly from M’sia & China

Two women were sent to the hospital after they got into a fight at People’s Park Complex in Chinatown.

The incident took place on Sunday (27 April) afternoon outside two eateries on the first floor near McDonald’s, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Women believed to have gotten into fight in Chinatown due to argument

A reader alerted the paper that they saw six or seven police officers at the scene.

He believed that two female employees had gotten violent with each other during an argument, resulting in both of them being injured.

One of them ended up in tears, covering her face while squatting in a corner, he said.

Women questioned by police, taken away in ambulances

Photos taken by the reader showed the women being questioned by police officers and being treated for injuries.

One of them, who had short hair, was sitting down on a chair.

The other woman had her hair tied in a bun and appeared to be being treated by a paramedic.

Later, the woman with her hair in a bun was placed in a wheelchair, then wheeled into an ambulance on a stretcher.

Both women were sent to the hospital in separate ambulances, the witness said.

Women said to be working for the same company in Chinatown

When Shin Min reporters went down to the scene, a male stallholder who declined to be named said he believed one of the women was from Malaysia and the other was from China.

A female employee said one of them was the manager of an eatery, while the other worked at a bun store next door.

However, both worked for the same company, which operates both establishments.

43-year-old woman assisting police investigations

In response to Shin Min’s enquiries, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the women involved were aged 43 and 52.

Both of them were sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were conveyed to the Singapore General Hospital.

Additionally, the 43-year-old woman is assisting in SPF investigations into a suspected case of voluntarily causing hurt.

The investigations are ongoing.

