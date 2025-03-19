3 people injured in attack at People’s Park Complex in Chinatown, 37-year-old woman arrested

Knife & chopper seized by police after Chinatown attack

A bloody attack at People’s Park Complex in Chinatown led to three people suffering injuries.

The incident took place on Wednesday (19 March) night at a food stall on the first floor of the mall, reported 8world News.

Bloodstains seen on floor of Chinatown stall after attack

When the media arrived at the scene, they found the area in front of the stall and around the back door cordoned off by the police.

The floor of the premises was in a mess, with items such as plastic bags and cardboard boxes scattered around, as if a fight had taken place.

There were also bloodstains on the floor that were covered up by tissues.

Police question man inside stall

Inside the stall, a police officer appeared to be questioning a middle-aged man.

He pointed at the bloodstains while talking, seemingly describing what had happened.

Two women in red tops, believed to be staff members, entered the stall at 10.10pm.

Knife & chopper removed from stall

Police officers later removed a number of items from the stall as evidence, including two that could have been used as weapons.

Once of them was a kitchen knife that appeared to have blood on it.

The other was a large chopper.

2 people sent to hospital

In response to queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it received a call for assistance at about 8.50pm on 19 March.

The location was 1 Park Road — the address of People’s Park Complex.

Two people were conveyed to Singapore General Hospital. The police told 8world that they were two men aged 30 and 41.

A third person, a 42-year-old man, was assessed for minor injuries but declined to be sent to the hospital.

Woman arrested for causing hurt with a weapon

Additionally, a 37-year-old woman was arrested for her suspected involvement in a case of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

It is understood that the suspect and victims are not known to one another.

A witness who declined to be named said two of the injured men were employees of the food stall, while the suspect was not a customer of the stall and had never patronised it before.

They described the incident as akin to “a madman stabbing people with a knife”.

